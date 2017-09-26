Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
GovernmentGraham-Cassidy May Be Dead, But Obamacare Repeal Is Very Much Alive
MicronMicron Technology’s Shares Jump on Strong Forecast
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Special Counsel InvestigationIRS Gives Trump Staff Financials to Mueller’s Russia Investigation
Facebook

Walmart ‘Likes’ Facebook’s Workplace Software

Jonathan Vanian
7:32 PM ET

Walmart employees are using Facebook’s suite of business software to chat and share documents.

The retail giant said Tuesday that it is now a customer of Facebook Workplace, essentially a business version of the social network.

Facebook debuted Workplace last year as a work-productivity tool that easily connects to employees’ existing Facebook accounts. But unlike the traditional version of Facebook, companies must pay to use Workplace.

“Walmart’s vision of the future is centered around people–by serving the communities people live in and the people who work at Walmart,” Walmart chief information officer Clay Johnson said in a statement. “Workplace shares this mission, and together we're building the next generation workforce.”

Having a major company like Walmart as a customer is a major PR coup for Facebook, which is hoping to diversify from online ad revenue. In a blog post on Tuesday, Facebook said that over 14,000 companies now use the Workplace software, the same number the social networking company revealed in April during its annual developer conference—signaling that Facebook may be having trouble adding new corporate customers.

The workplace software market has become a tough battleground for many tech companies including Facebook (fb), Microsoft (msft), Cisco (csco), Google (goog), and the business software companies Slack and Atlassian (team). All of these companies sell competing workplace software that place a heavy emphasis on employees chatting and collaborate with one another.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Earlier this week, Microsoft said it plans to phase out its Skype for Business online phone service in favor of its newer Teams app, which is built around chatting and document sharing.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE