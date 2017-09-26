How Much Will Atari’s New Console Cost You?

Nostalgia is getting expensive.

Atari, in a newsletter , has announced the price and tech details of its upcoming Ataribox console. The system, which is set to launch next spring, will cost either $249 or $299, depending on hardware configuration. That's comparable to the price of PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

The Ataribox will play both classic Atari games as well as new titles, according to the company. It's also being pitched as "a full PC experience for the TV." Makers say they'll launch the system on Indiegogo this fall.

Atari first announced the Ataribox in July, saying its objective was " to create something new, that stays true to our heritage, while appealing to both old and new fans."

The Ataribox will be powered by an AMD custom processor with Radeon graphics and will utilize the Linux operating system. That, said the company, will allow users to stream, run applications, scan social media, browse the Web, and listen to music. It will also come pre-loaded with classic Atari games, though those will be announced at a later date.

Atari, founded in 1972, dominated the early video game market with classic games such as Pong, Asteroids, and Missile Command.