Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
The CEO InitiativeKaiser Permanente, GoDaddy and SalesForce Execs Share How They’re Promoting Diversity and Inclusion
Fortune CEO Initiative 2017September 25, 2017. NY, NY. USALUNCH AND TOWN HALL DISCUSSIONMaking Inclusion a Source of StrengthAt a time when the debate over inequality has become a national flashpoint, companies need to rethink their approach to equality within the space they have direct control: the workplace. Every company aspires to achieve a diverse and inclusive workplace, and enjoy the resulting benefits of resilience and creativity, but efforts too often fall short. While the proportion of the nonwhite male population is growing, financial challenges for this demographic are also growing, as businesses struggle to implement the inclusive hiring practices that can expand access to prosperity. This town hall discussion will examine lessons learned from entry-level to C-suite recruitment and promotion, and explore the critical approaches necessary to yield success toward this goal. Opening interview: Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO, Thrive Global Moderator: Nancy Gibbs, Editorial Director, Time Inc. News Group; Editor-in-Chief, Time Followed by town hall discussion on inclusion and equality withModerator:Ellen McGirt, Senior Editor, FortuneFirestarters:Tony Prophet, Chief Equality Officer, SalesforceBlake Irving, CEO, GoDaddy.com Photograph by Rebecca Greenfield/Fortune CEO Initiative
whisky$500,000 Will Buy You…This Whiskey Collection!
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
secretary of stateHow Dealing With North Korea Could Be Prepping Nikki Haley to Replace Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley arrive to the United Nations on April 28, 2017 in New York.
Change the World

Microsoft Plans to Kill Skype for Business in Favor of Teams

Jonathan Vanian
3:08 PM ET

Microsoft plans to replace its Skype for Business online phone service.

The business technology giant said Monday that its Microsoft Teams app would replace Skype for Business as the company’s Office 365 app for workplace communications like chatting and sharing documents.

Microsoft (msft) didn’t say when it would stop supporting Skype for Business, only that it gradually plans to phase it out in favor of Teams.

Microsoft debuted Teams in March amid tough competition in the workplace chatting software market in which it faces off against Slack, Cisco (csco), Google (goog) and its Google Hangouts service, and business software company Atlassian (team).

Meanwhile, Microsoft has continued to update Skype for Business over the past year with features like an automated voice system that routes in-coming calls to the correct recipients. Unlike the popular free version of Skype, businesses must pay monthly subscription fees for features like the ability to hold big web meetings and improved security.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

It appears that Microsoft believes it can get more customers by de-emphasizing Skype for Business in favor of its younger software, which is receiving a bigger marketing push. Microsoft debuted Skype for Business just three years ago as an improved version of its older Lync video conferencing software.

Now, Microsoft is essentially saying goodbye to the Skype for Business name. In the meantime, the company still plans to release a new version of the service for customers to use in their internal data centers in the second half of 2018, the company said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE