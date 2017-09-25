Health
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Data SheetData Sheet—Mattel’s Digitally Savvy CEO Tries to Save Barbie
Change the WorldMicrosoft Will Again Tout Azure and Apps in Battle With Amazon and Google
Microsoft Holds Its Annual Build Conference
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpWhy Venezuela Is On President Trump’s New Travel Ban
Revised Health Care Bill Released By GOP Senators On Capitol Hill
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) leaves a meeting where a new version of a GOP healthcare bill was unveiled to Republican senators at the U.S. Capitol July 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
Healthcare

McCain Says His Brain Cancer Prognosis Is ‘Very Poor’

Chris Morris
9:07 AM ET

Senator John McCain says doctors have given him a "very poor prognosis" in his ongoing fight against brain cancer, putting his chances of survival as slim.

"They said that it's very serious," McCain said on 60 Minutes Sunday. "Some say 3%, some say 14%. You know, it's — it's a very poor prognosis. So I just said, 'I understand. Now we're going to do what we can, get the best doctors we can find and do the best we can.'"

Despite the pessimism of medical officials, McCain says he intends to work as long as possible. The Arizona Republican has been a notable roadblock for Republican efforts to roll back the Affordable Care Act, most recently announcing he would oppose Graham-Cassidy, significantly damaging that bill's chances of advancing.

"I am more energetic and more engaged as a result of this because I know that I've got to do everything I can to serve this country while I can," he said.

McCain underwent surgery for the tumor in July. It was later found to be a form of glioblastoma, which was the same cancer that ended the life of Sen. Edward Kennedy eight years ago. That's not lost on McCain.

"I think about Ted a lot," he says. "Ted stayed at his job, kept working. Kept going even when he was in a wheelchair."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE