Finance
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
uber london licenseHow the London License Ban Could Help Uber’s New CEO
Uber Loses Its Private Hire Licence In London
Taylor SwiftRapper Cardi B Has Dethroned Taylor Swift on the Billboard 100 Chart
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
puerto rico debt crisisHere’s What Has to Happen for Puerto Rico to Recover After Maria
CEO initiative

Why JPMorgan Chase Is Putting $10 Million Into Two Neighborhoods in Washington, D.C.

Matthew Heimer
4:55 PM ET

JPMorgan Chase on Monday announced a plan to invest $10 million in Ward 7 and Ward 8, two neighborhoods in the southeastern part of the District of Columbia. The investment, while itself relatively small, is part of a broader push by the nation's largest bank to direct its $250 million in annual philanthropic spending toward economic revival programs, particularly in underserved urban neighborhoods.

The biggest city-revival project in JPMorgan Chase's portfolio so far is "Invested in Detroit," a five-year, $150 million program that includes investments in real estate development, job skills training, and small business expansion. (Fortune wrote about Invested in Detroit in a recent feature: see "How JPMorganChase Is Fueling Detroit's Revival.")

In an op-ed published in Fortune on Monday, CEO Jamie Dimon and Head of Corporate Responsibility Peter Scher described the bank's urban investments as an example of how philanthropic goals and business imperatives overlap. "By working to grow the economies of the communities we serve and playing a more active role in the future of people who live there," they wrote, "we can earn a fair return for our shareholders and lay a foundation that promotes inclusive and sustainable growth."

READ: Jamie Dimon: Investing in Society Is Good Business

The Washington, D.C., investment focuses on preserving affordable housing and funding small-business development around the 11th Street Bridge Park project. That project, modeled after New York City's High Line, aims to build a string of parks and public amenities connecting Washington's Anacostia neighborhood with the affluent Capitol Hill area; construction is slated to begin in 2019.

Washington has become one of the nation's most expensive housing markets over the past decade. In a news release announcing the donation, JPMorgan Chase and its nonprofit partners in the area said the $10 million initiative was designed in part to keep local residents from being displaced by gentrification. About half of the funding will go toward that goal, with the rest directed toward financing for locally owned small businesses.

Dimon also discussed the Washington project in an onstage interview with Fortune editor-in-chief Clifton Leaf at Fortune and Time's CEO Initiative conference on Monday in New York City. (Click here to see video highlights from that interview.)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE