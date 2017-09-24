Tech
Chipotle

Amazon May Soon Deliver Chipotle and Five Guys Right to Your Door

Lucinda Shen
3:51 PM ET

After buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, e-commerce giant Amazon may soon add Chipotle's guacamole to its website.

On Friday, Amazon and an online-ordering company called Olo announced a partnership allowing restaurants in Olo's network to integrate with Amazon Prime. Olo, which creates delivery apps for many major U.S. restaurants, lists Chipotle, Five Guys, Jamba Juice, and Shake Shack among its clients.

“We are excited to leverage Olo’s digital ordering technology and continue rapidly growing our network of restaurants to give Amazon Prime members more options for fast delivery from their favorite brands,” said Gus Lopez, general manager of Amazon Restaurants in a statement. “This integration will enable Amazon Restaurants to onboard new restaurants with ease, as well as quickly add more new choices and delivery options for customers.”

It's still unclear exactly which restaurants currently with will decide to also list on Amazon. Still, Olo says the partnership will effect thousands of restaurants.

Olo represents over 200 restaurants brands and 40,000 locations.

Amazon first started rolling out its restaurant delivery service in 2015, though it has yet to attract many large U.S. brands.

