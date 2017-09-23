MPW
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Coca-ColaMethamphetamine Found in 7Up Bottles in Mexico
National Restaurant Association Holds Annual Trade Show
auto recallsMazda Recalls 60,000 Cars Over Airbag and Power Steering Issues
2013 Mazda 6 2
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
fitness trackerExercise App Reaches $1 Million FTC Settlement After Breaking its Promise to Pay Users for Working Out
Woman laying on exercise machine
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University
Photograph by Chip Somodevilla—Getty Chip Somodevilla Getty Images
MPW

Hillary Clinton: Women Who Support Trump Are ‘Publicly Disrespecting Themselves’

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:05 PM ET

Hillary Clinton spoke about her thoughts on what she viewed as sexist comments by President Donald Trump and women who continued to support him.

"When I see women doing that, I think why are they publicly disrespecting themselves? Why are they opening the door to have someone say that about them in their workplace? In a community setting? Do they not see the connection there?" Clinton said in an interview on AM Joy.

She added that the fight against sexism is ongoing, even for women. She also pointed out that, while more women voted for her, she lost white women's vote. However, she said progress was still made because she won more votes from white women than former President Barack Obama did.

"We had such a public and still an ongoing movement to expand civil rights. Again, I'm proud of the progress, but we still have a lot of problems we have to confront," Clinton told Joy Reid during the interview.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE