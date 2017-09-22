Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
DataForeign Travel to the U.S. Dropped and It Left A $2.7 Billion Hole in Consumer Spending
President Trump To Return To Trump Tower In New York City For First Time Since Taking Office
sexual assaultTrump’s Education Secretary Ends Obama-Era Campus Sexual Assault Rules
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Video Games‘Grand Theft Auto’ Creators Will Reveal Details About Their New Game Next Week
Red Dead Redemption 2
The logo of U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp is seen at a Sprint store in San Marcos, California
U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp is seen at a Sprint store in San Marcos, California Aug. 3, 2015.  Mike Blake—Reuters
Telecommunications

What Would a T-Mobile Sprint Merger Mean for Customers?

Chris Morris
11:29 AM ET

A merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, which is beginning to look more likely, is certain to help the bottom line of both telecommunications companies, but their customers may not be so lucky.

The cost of wireless service in the U.S. has fallen 13% in the past year, according to the Labor Department. That's the biggest drop in 16 years. That's due, in large part, to the return of unlimited plans by carriers.

All major carrier offer those these days (even though Verizon had to be dragged back to unlimited kicking and screaming). The good news is, experts say they don't expect them to fade away.

"I think unlimited is the future," says Jeff Kagan, a telecom industry analyst. "That's what keeps the customer using services and not worrying about what its going to cost them. ... It's a bumpy road, but we're headed in that direction."

The rates for those plans could go up, however. While Sprint and T-Mobile target Verizon and AT&T in their commercials, they're largely competing against each other, says Kagan, since both are trying to lure customers away from the two giants of the industry. Should they become a single company, the incentive to lower prices would decrease.

"The question is: Will they need to still provide savings? And if they do, will the savings be as great as they are now?," Kagan says. "I don't see this being helpful on price. If anything, prices will stay the same or go up."

There may not be refuge with smaller carriers like Cricket Wireless or MetroPCS, either, since those companies buy network access from larger carriers at a wholesale price and then resell it. If those prices increase because of the merger, so too would those of "bargain" phone companies.

One notable advantage for customers of both T-Mobile and Sprint will be the upgrade to network coverage. Both services have invested heavily in their network in recent years, so a merger would create a number three company that could better compete against AT&T and Verizon.

The hiccup there is the two companies use different technologies to power their 2G networks - CDMA for Sprint and GSM for T-Mobile. And most phones that use CDMA networks don't have SIM cards, which could force customers to get a new phone.

Then again, it could be the excuse customers were looking for to buy an iPhone 8.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE