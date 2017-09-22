Retail
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Video Games‘Grand Theft Auto’ Creators Will Reveal Details About Their New Game Next Week
Red Dead Redemption 2
Change the World3 Reasons to Choose Apple iPhone 8 Over iPhone X
Apple Inc. Debuts New iPhones At Product Launch Event
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelecommunicationsWhat Would a T-Mobile Sprint Merger Mean for Customers?
The logo of U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp is seen at a Sprint store in San Marcos, California
Trix breakfast cereal.
Alamy Stock Photo
Cereal

Original Trix Is Coming Back, Artificial Colors And All

Phil Wahba
11:12 AM ET

Sometimes people don't want to eat healthier.

General Mills (gis) said on Thursday it is bringing back the original version of its popular Trix cereal after customers took to social media to criticize its previous decision to start selling all-natural Trix last year with ingredients like radishes and purple carrots.

"Hey Trix fans! We heard you," General Mills said in a tweet that included a montage of customers complaints on social media such as "Your new colors are an atrocity."

So the company, which also makes brands such as Lucky Charms and Cocoa Puffs, decided to change Trix back, reintroducing the original version beloved by kids for generations for its vivid colors. General Mills will resume selling the original Trix, well known for its iconic but silly rabbit mascot, in supermarkets in October along with the healthier version. While the move will surely appease many angry customers, it does mark an about-face from a pledge two years ago by General Mills to remove artificial colors and flavors from its cereals.

And the contretemps illustrates how difficult it can be to meet customers' purported desire for healthier items with what they actually buy. Just look at McDonald's (mcd) turnaround: it's not salad that has brought customers back. Other food makers such as <a href="http://fortune.com/2017/09/21/most-powerful-women-pepsico-indra-nooyi/">PepsiCo</a> (pep) also struggle to find the right balance.

As for General Mills, it could use all the sales help it can get these days. Earlier this week, its shares took a beating when it reported a 3.5% decline in quarterly sales and profits were well below what Wall Street analysts had been expecting and continuing a long decline in cereal sales.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE