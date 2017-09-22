Tech
Mark Russinovich

Microsoft Is Expanding Its Azure Cloud Computing Data Centers

Barb Darrow
8:19 AM ET

Microsoft has added additional data center capacity to two of its cloud "regions" in the U.S. and Europe and plans to do the same to all of its data centers going forward.

Customers can preview this new capacity now running in Azure locations in Northern Virginia and Amsterdam. A new data center facility in Paris coming on line later this year will also sport two availability zones.

In this move, announced in a blog post, Microsoft is adding what techies call "availability zones" which are basically separate-but-connected data centers each with their own power supply, cooling systems, and high-speed network connections, close to existing data centers. This arrangement enables customers to move workloads from one zone quickly. This is important if one of the zones experiences a localized problem.

"Availability zones add an extra layer of resiliency in case of a data center-level failure in case of fire or a cooling of flood problem," Mark Russinovich, chief technology officer for Microsoft Azure told Fortune. Microsoft has 36 Azure data centers operating now another eight planned.

Cloud rival Amazon Web Services has long talked about putting more than one availability zone in each of its regions.

For companies running important applications in the cloud, this ability to "fail over fast" and to guarantee that services will be available is a huge concern. Microsoft (msft) also says it offers contractual Service Level Agreements or SLAs that guarantee that customer workloads will run smoothly.

Related: Gartner Calls Two Horse Race In Cloud

Previously Azure customers could fail over and divvy up workloads between data centers in different regions, but distance between data centers can add delay or latency. Tech news site NetworkWorld has a good explainer on the difference between data center regions and availability zones.

Amazon has long touted the use of more than one availability zone in its data center facilities. In July, 2106 Google, said its upcoming data center regions would launch with at least two zones but most are planned to have a minimum of three.

Related: Microsoft Azure Cloud Gaining Traction In Business

In related cloud computing news, Microsoft also announced the opening of the MAREA transatlantic cable which runs 4,100 miles from Spain to Virginia Beach, putting its terminus close to Northern Virgina, home to one of Microsoft's big cloud data centers.

Most transatlantic cables run from northern Europe to New Jersey.

Location is important here. Northern Virginia, is a key data center nexus, home not only to big Azure faciliteis but to Amazon's largest and oldest set of data centers as well as data centers serving U.S. government agencies.

Microsoft worked with Facebook and Telxeus, a specialist in communications infrastructure, worked with Microsoft on this cable, which lies 1,700 feet under the ocean.

Public cloud leaders Amazon (amzn), Microsoft, and Google (goog) are in an arms race, building data centers around the world to put computing and storage capacity near potential users and to satisfy requirements by some governments to keep data in the country of origin.

