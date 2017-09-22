Ivanka Trump: Criticizing Melania’s Pink Dress ‘Objectifies’ Her

Ivanka Trump defended her stepmother in an interview with Dr. Oz that aired Thursday evening.

"I think Melania is an elegant, confident, poised woman, and I think talking about her fashion choices objectifies her, and it's just inappropriate," the first daughter said.

The previous day, Melania Trump's fashion choices were the subject of intense social media scrutiny after a speech denouncing bullying at the United Nations luncheon, with users likening her dress to a "pink hot air balloon" and pointing to its $3,000 price tag.

What I learned today from Melania Trump: Never dress like a bright pink hot air balloon. - Enough (@ehartman1975) September 20, 2017

If she could just get over her desire to flaunt her Wealthiest-ness! Designer clothes women&children as are starving!https://t.co/G0A2Yn6fVC - Lydia L. Pineault (@LydiLouiKats) September 21, 2017

Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Ivanka Trump also said she was "bothered" by the attention her stepbrother, Barron Trump, has received for his clothing. “He’s a young boy trying his best to acclimate in a surreal environment,” Ivanka said. “Barron should be off limits.” Last month, conservative news outlet Daily Caller published a story with a headline that read, “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House.”

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton had previously called out the site for cyberbullying : "It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves," she tweeted in August.