Apple Watch Series 3 Has a Connection Problem

Don Reisinger
1:08 PM ET

Apple Watch Series 3's major new feature may not work as well as promised.

The tech giant has acknowledged a problem with its Apple Watch Series 3 that causes it to try to connect to unknown Wi-Fi networks instead of a cellular network, creating a potential security problems, according to The Verge, which confirmed the problem with Apple and experienced the flaw in a unit it tested.

Apple said the flaw would be fixed in a future software update, Apple told The Verge in a statement. It's unclear when that update would be available.

The biggest new feature in the Apple Watch Series 3, unveiled last week, is the ability to connect to wireless carrier networks when the user is away from an iPhone so they can place and receive calls directly from the device. Cellular connections can also be used to use apps when the Watch is untethered from an iPhone.

However, The Verge found that when the Apple Watch Series 3 isn't connected to an iPhone, it sometimes tries to access Wi-Fi networks instead of defaulting to the carrier network. Other reviewers discovered the same problem, prompting Apple on Wednesday to issue its statement and promise to fix it in the future.

"We are investigating a fix for a future software release," the Apple statement says.

The problem could be a big one for users. Cellular connectivity is a major selling point for the Apple Watch Series 3's, and if that doesn't work as promised, users could avoid buying the device when it goes on sale Friday.

Apple(aapl) did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment about the flaw or when it plans to release its fix.

