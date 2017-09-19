Tech
Search
toshibaToshiba Flips On Who it Favors For Its Chip Business
Images Of Toshiba Corp. Flash Memory Products As The Deal To Sell Its Chips Business Near Complete
Donald TrumpTrump’s Delay of Immigration Rule Prompts Venture Capitalist Lawsuit
President Trump Attends Church Service On National Day Of Prayer
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
rust beltHow the Rust Belt Is Shaking Off Its Rust
Change the World

Here’s How You Can Use Google Search to Find eBooks Available at Your Local Library

Tom Huddleston, Jr.
12:50 PM ET

A new Google Search feature is making it easier for users to find digital copies of their favorite books that are available at their local libraries.

Google said on Monday that the online search giant has added a new feature that will now show up in the search results for any book title, listing local public libraries where users can borrow the title in ebook form.

The list of libraries with available ebooks will appear as part of Google's "Knowledge Graph" cards, the boxed-off sections that appear either above or next to the regular list of search results, which already offered information on searched-for books, such as a description of the book, the author's name, GoodReads ratings, and options for purchasing an ebook.

Google users will find the list of libraries carrying a specific ebook title under a section titled "Borrow ebook," which the company displayed in a Tweet on Monday that featured a screenshot of a mobile search for an ebook version of the children's book Mr. Lemoncello's Library Olympics.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The new feature, which is available on both mobile and desktop versions of Google Search in the U.S., should save Google users the trouble of searching the digital collections at every public library in their vicinity for a specific ebook title. Clicking on a library's link in the Google Search results will take users to a page on that library website's where they can check out the ebook.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE