Tour Of Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory With Remarks By Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk And Co-Founder Jeffrey Straubel
Food

McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Getting Healthier

Christina Austin
4:44 PM ET

McDonald's (mcd) Happy Meals are getting a little happier.

The fast-food chain announced that it is swapping a 100% juice beverage included in its kid's meal with a product that contains 42% juice and thus half the sugar. The move comes after McDonald's has made strides to offer healthier food options. Consumers now demand higher-quality, organic, healthier food, and McDonald's food didn't exactly fit that bill. Its chicken, for example, now does not include artificial preservatives.

Come November, kids will be drinking Honest juice instead of Minute Maid juice boxes. The swap contains less than half the calories. Both brands are owned by parent company Coca-Cola. Children will now choose between milk or the now-better-for-you apple juice beverage, versus soda like it used to offer.

Sales of Minute Maid have generally been dropping by 18% since 2012. Honest's businsess has been growing—its products are on the menus of Wendy's, Subway, and Chick-fil-a.

"This is part of a commitment by McDonald's to raise the bar on our food," a spokeswomen for the company said in a statement. "We are committed to continuing our food journey for the benefit of our guests."

This isn't the first change to come to Happy Meals. In 2004, McDonald's introduced apple slices to the options. In 2011 it reduced the fry portions. In 2014, it added low-fat yogurt. Will a salad option be next?

