This Is the Stunning $2 Billion Stadium Where the Las Vegas Raiders Will Play

In March the National Football League approved the move of the Oakland Raiders, those black-and-silver gridiron warriors, to Las Vegas.
The vote was 31-1 and followed years of attempts by Raiders owner Mark Davis to build a facility in its California home. (If his name sounds familiar, Mark is the son of the late Al Davis, a previous owner and coach of the team during its Super Bowl heyday.)
Nevada legislators approved $750 million in public funding for a new, domed, air-conditioned stadium that the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee projects will cost $1.9 billion. The facility, which seats 65,000 and expands to 72,000, will take three years to build; the team is expected to move in for the 2020 season (with 2019 a possibility).
Manica Architecture, a boutique firm based in Kansas City, Mo. that specializes in such facilities, is behind the design of the new stadium. The firm is also behind the proposed design of the Los Angeles Stadium in Carson, Calif., intended to be a home for the relocated San Diego Chargers and the Raiders, when the team was still searching for a new home. The Chargers have since opted to build a facility with the relocated St. Louis Rams in Inglewood, Calif.
The Las Vegas stadium features a horseshoe-shaped seating arrangement that is open on one end to offer views of the famous Las Vegas Strip. At the center of the open end is a 120-ft. tower and "flaming cauldron" commemorating the elder Davis. At its center is a retractable natural turf field that will no doubt look spectacular on national television broadcasts—after all, the NFL could use a lift when it comes to ratings.
Here's a look.
Proposed Site 1: Russell Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd.
There were several sites under consideration for the Las Vegas stadium; this is one at the corner of Russell Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd., with the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in the immediate background. In May 2017, the Raiders purchased 62 acres of land west of the Mandalay Bay resort, finalizing the decision and clearing the way for the team to relocate.
Proposed Site 2: I-15 and Hacienda Ave.
There were several sites under consideration for the Las Vegas stadium; this is one adjacent to Interstate 15 at Hacienda Ave.
Ground Level
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas Stadium from ground level.
Mid-Air
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas Stadium.
High Above the Highway
A view of one proposed stadium site with the Las Vegas Strip in the background.
The 'Flaming Cauldron'
The proposed "open end" of the horseshoe-shaped stadium will include a "flaming cauldron" commemorating late Raiders owner and coach Al Davis. The Las Vegas Strip is visible in the background.
The Strip at Night
A view south of the Las Vegas Strip with the proposed stadium in the background. Resorts in view include (from left to right) New York-New York Hotel and Casino, Excalibur Hotel and Casino, Luxor Hotel and Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
The Strip During the Day
Here's a rendering of the stadium in its final, official location.
Take the Field
A ground-level rendering of the proposed stadium in its official location.
Upper Deck
A rendering of the inside of the stadium during game day. In view: the center of the "horseshoe" from the upper deck on the right side.
Lower Deck
A rendering of the inside of the stadium during game day. In view: the center of the "horseshoe" from the lower deck on the left side.
At Dusk
A rendering of the exterior of the proposed stadium at dusk.
At Night
A rendering of the exterior of the proposed stadium at night.
A Beacon
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas Stadium for the Raiders NFL team. Manica Architecture A rendering of the exterior of the proposed stadium at night, with a dimmed Las Vegas Strip in the background. This will be its official location.