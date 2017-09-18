This Is the Stunning $2 Billion Stadium Where the Las Vegas Raiders Will Play

In March the National Football League approved the move of the Oakland Raiders, those black-and-silver gridiron warriors, to Las Vegas.

The vote was 31-1 and followed years of attempts by Raiders owner Mark Davis to build a facility in its California home. (If his name sounds familiar, Mark is the son of the late Al Davis, a previous owner and coach of the team during its Super Bowl heyday.)

Nevada legislators approved $750 million in public funding for a new, domed, air-conditioned stadium that the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee projects will cost $1.9 billion. The facility, which seats 65,000 and expands to 72,000, will take three years to build; the team is expected to move in for the 2020 season (with 2019 a possibility).

Manica Architecture , a boutique firm based in Kansas City, Mo. that specializes in such facilities, is behind the design of the new stadium. The firm is also behind the proposed design of the Los Angeles Stadium in Carson, Calif., intended to be a home for the relocated San Diego Chargers and the Raiders, when the team was still searching for a new home. The Chargers have since opted to build a facility with the relocated St. Louis Rams in Inglewood, Calif.

The Las Vegas stadium features a horseshoe-shaped seating arrangement that is open on one end to offer views of the famous Las Vegas Strip. At the center of the open end is a 120-ft. tower and "flaming cauldron" commemorating the elder Davis. At its center is a retractable natural turf field that will no doubt look spectacular on national television broadcasts—after all, the NFL could use a lift when it comes to ratings .

Here's a look.