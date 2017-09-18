Design
Intel Chips Help Waymo's Self-Driving Minivans Make Decisions in Real Time
Sprint Follows AT&T With Free Apple iPhone 8 Offer
5 Big Bitcoin Crashes: What We Learned
Chinese stocks rise after Beijing unleashes emergency support
Architecture

This Is the Stunning $2 Billion Stadium Where the Las Vegas Raiders Will Play

Andrew Nusca
1:25 PM ET

In March the National Football League approved the move of the Oakland Raiders, those black-and-silver gridiron warriors, to Las Vegas.

The vote was 31-1 and followed years of attempts by Raiders owner Mark Davis to build a facility in its California home. (If his name sounds familiar, Mark is the son of the late Al Davis, a previous owner and coach of the team during its Super Bowl heyday.)

Nevada legislators approved $750 million in public funding for a new, domed, air-conditioned stadium that the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee projects will cost $1.9 billion. The facility, which seats 65,000 and expands to 72,000, will take three years to build; the team is expected to move in for the 2020 season (with 2019 a possibility).

Manica Architecture, a boutique firm based in Kansas City, Mo. that specializes in such facilities, is behind the design of the new stadium. The firm is also behind the proposed design of the Los Angeles Stadium in Carson, Calif., intended to be a home for the relocated San Diego Chargers and the Raiders, when the team was still searching for a new home. The Chargers have since opted to build a facility with the relocated St. Louis Rams in Inglewood, Calif.

The Las Vegas stadium features a horseshoe-shaped seating arrangement that is open on one end to offer views of the famous Las Vegas Strip. At the center of the open end is a 120-ft. tower and "flaming cauldron" commemorating the elder Davis. At its center is a retractable natural turf field that will no doubt look spectacular on national television broadcasts—after all, the NFL could use a lift when it comes to ratings.

Here's a look.

A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas Stadium for the Raiders NFL team.
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas Stadium for the Raiders NFL team.

Proposed Site 1: Russell Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd.

There were several sites under consideration for the Las Vegas stadium; this is one at the corner of Russell Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd., with the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in the immediate background. In May 2017, the Raiders purchased 62 acres of land west of the Mandalay Bay resort, finalizing the decision and clearing the way for the team to relocate.

Proposed Site 2: I-15 and Hacienda Ave.

Manica Architecture 

There were several sites under consideration for the Las Vegas stadium; this is one adjacent to Interstate 15 at Hacienda Ave.

Ground Level

Manica Architecture 

A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas Stadium from ground level.

Mid-Air

Manica Architecture 

A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas Stadium.

High Above the Highway

Manica Architecture 

A view of one proposed stadium site with the Las Vegas Strip in the background.

The 'Flaming Cauldron'

Manica Architecture 

The proposed "open end" of the horseshoe-shaped stadium will include a "flaming cauldron" commemorating late Raiders owner and coach Al Davis. The Las Vegas Strip is visible in the background.

The Strip at Night

Manica Architecture 

A view south of the Las Vegas Strip with the proposed stadium in the background. Resorts in view include (from left to right) New York-New York Hotel and Casino, Excalibur Hotel and Casino, Luxor Hotel and Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The Strip During the Day

Manica Architecture 

Here's a rendering of the stadium in its final, official location.

Take the Field

Manica Architecture 

A ground-level rendering of the proposed stadium in its official location.

Upper Deck

Manica Architecture 

A rendering of the inside of the stadium during game day. In view: the center of the "horseshoe" from the upper deck on the right side.

Lower Deck

Manica Architecture 

A rendering of the inside of the stadium during game day. In view: the center of the "horseshoe" from the lower deck on the left side.

At Dusk

Manica Architecture 

A rendering of the exterior of the proposed stadium at dusk.

At Night

Manica Architecture 

A rendering of the exterior of the proposed stadium at night.

A Beacon

A rendering of the exterior of the proposed stadium at night, with a dimmed Las Vegas Strip in the background. This will be its official location.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
