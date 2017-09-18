U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York on Sept. 18, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York on Sept. 18, 2017. Kevin Lamarque—Reuters

President Donald Trump signaled Monday that the world won't have to wait much longer to see whether the U.S. will stay in an Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran.

"You'll see very soon," Trump told reporters as he sat during a photo session with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a staunch opponent of the Iran deal. The two world leaders met Monday ahead of tomorrow's United Nations General Assembly, where Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech.

Netanyahu, who views the Iran deal that was established in 2015 as a threat to Israel's security, said he planned to discuss the country's "growing aggression in the region" with Trump.

"I look forward to discussing with you how we can address together what you rightly call a terrible nuclear deal with Iran and how to roll back Iran's growing aggression in the region, especially in Syria," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a press conference with reporters, which was later broadcast by Reuters .

Netanyahu is expected to push Trump to exit the deal. However, Trump is also expected to meet today with French president Emmanuel Macron, who has supported the international accord with Iran.

Trump has to tell Congress by October 15 whether the U.S. will continue to certify Iran's compliance.

After a meeting in February with Netanyahu , Trump said the U.S. would no longer insist that a peace accord between Israel and the Palestinians had to include the creation of a Palestinian state .