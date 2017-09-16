Leadership
Search
EQUIFAXWhy Equifax Executives Will Get Away With the Worst Data Breach in History
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As The Dollar Skids While Florida Braces For Hurricane Irma
LondonBritish Police Arrest Man in Hunt for London Bombers
Britain Prepares For Brexit Deadline
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldHere’s the Latest on Apple’s iPhone X and iPhone 8
Ash Kalra,Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher
Rich Pedroncelli—AP Rich Pedroncelli AP
California

Defying Trump, California Lawmakers Vote to Become ‘Sanctuary State’

Reuters
9:39 AM ET

California lawmakers voted on Saturday to make the most populous U.S. state a so-called sanctuary by banning police from asking for the immigration status of people who have been arrested and limiting their cooperation with immigration officers.

The measure was one of numerous bills passed on the last day of the legislature's session this year, positioning California in opposition to conservative policies supported by the Trump Administration and the Republican controlled Congress.

Illinois' Republican Governor signed a bill last month protecting people from being detained simply because of their immigration status or because they are the subject of an immigration-related warrant.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE