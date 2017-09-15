Term Sheet — Friday, September 15

A TALE OF TWO PITCH DECKS

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

Term Sheet reported yesterday on the wild goose chase to answer the simple question: How much money did unicorn Rubicon Global raise and at what valuation?

A quick summary: On Tuesday, Forbes reported that recycling startup Rubicon Global reached unicorn status after raising $50M. However, the CEO told me they’re actually raising $100 million in total. Meanwhile, a Form D showed only $19.4M of raised capital. In other words, lots of numbers to work with for one simple question.

Here’s the latest:

• After numerous requests, the recycling startup still declined to offer supporting docs helping validate the $50M tranche. All I have is their word and this apparently outdated Form D , which states $19.4M. Guess I’ll have to wait for the correct up-to-date Form D.

• I obtained four pitch decks yesterday — one from 2014, two from 2015, and one from 2016.

• The two pitch decks from 2015 are basically identical until you get to the “financial overview” portion. There’s a discrepancy in the historical data for pretty much every year except for 2011. The revenue numbers for years 2012, 2013, and 2014 are not consistent across both decks.

• I asked Rubicon these two questions 1) Can you tell me which deck's numbers are accurate? And 2) Why are they not consistent across decks? They said it’s “impossible to comment on something we haven’t seen.” The company added that they aren’t sure why the lower figures were reported in one of the decks and the individual responsible for creating the presentation is no longer with the company. “It obviously does not benefit us to report lower figures,” the email said.

• The company said the audited net revenue numbers are in line with the higher figures presented in one of the decks. But in 2014, the audited net revenue was $2.163 million. This number does not reflect what’s presented in either pitch deck as the 2014 actual revenue figure. Both decks say the numbers are adjusted from audited financials.

Since a potential investor in the company was given this deck, that becomes problematic. Now that it appears there are multiple versions of the numbers, I have asked for documentation of the audits.

• I spoke with an investor who passed on the company several times, and he said, “Every time you try to press down on a number, it evaporates.”

It’s possible there’s an explanation to the discrepancy between pitch decks. Whatever the reason, they can’t both be right. Numbers aren’t up for interpretation. I’ll update you as I get more clarification.

*Note: The Atlanta Business Chronicle article I referenced about a $75 million fundraise changed its headline to reflect the current round.