Leadership
Search
100 Best Workplaces for WomenWhat Makes a Great Workplace for Women? (Not What Most Companies Think)
Approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mark a truly special time at Genentech. Bell ringing events celebrate bringing medicines to patients and acknowledge the many employees who worked tirelessly to make them happen. In the past year, we have celebrated four approvals by the FDA — a record in our history.
Financial CrisisHere Are the 10 Best Stocks Since Lehman Brothers Collapsed
Mobile TV Watching
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Lehman BrothersHere’s How Rich You’d Be If You Stayed in the Stock Market at Lehman’s Collapse
Lehman Brothers Files For Bankruptcy Protection
Department of Justice

Is the Department of Justice Preparing to Go Easier on Corporate Crime?

Hallie Detrick
7:25 AM ET

In a speech at the Heritage Foundation on Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the U.S. Justice Department (DoJ) is reviewing its policies on prosecuting white-collar crime. He indicated that “there may be some changes to the policy on corporate prosecutions,” but did not specify what kind of change the department was considering.

Rosenstein’s comments at the Heritage Foundation and previous statements from Attorney General Jeff Sessions indicate a continued effort to punish individuals for their role in corporate crimes. However, they may take a softer approach than that outlined in the Yates Memo, which instructs prosecutors to “identify culpable individuals at all levels in corporate cases” and to withhold cooperation credit unless a company provides “all relevant facts” about the individuals in question.

The Yates Memo, a 2015 directive from then Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, advocated a focus on prosecuting individuals. The memo came in response to the government’s failure to hold individuals accountable for their roles in the financial crisis of 2007-2009. Several of Yates’s predecessors also published statements intended to help prosecutors determine whether to punish companies or individuals.

In practice, these statements don’t always have real-world impact. As the Financial Times reports, it can be difficult to attribute responsibility for the actions of large corporate entities to one individual.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE