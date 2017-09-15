Tech
Search
DellA Longtime Hardware Exec Steps Down at Dell Technologies
IPOSocial Capital’s CEO Aims to Get Billion-Dollar Startups ‘Liquid Sooner’
Key Speakers At The 21st Annual Sohn Investment Conference
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BitcoinBitcoin’s Price Is Bouncing Back After Falling
Bitcoins As Cryptocurrency Halts Decline After Drubbing on China's Offerings Ban
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-APPLE
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the new iPhone X. Josh Edelson—AFP/Getty Images
Apple

Apple’s iPhone X Has Face ID — But Will It Work If You Wear Sunglasses?

Kate Samuelson
12:31 PM ET

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering has cleared up a few questions about the new iPhone X's controversial Face ID feature.

According to MacRumors, SVP Craig Federighi personally responded to an email from a developer and product designer named Keith Krimbel. Krimbel shared his email, in which he asked whether Face ID would work with sunglasses and what would happen if a thief grabbed his phone, pointed it at his face then ran, on Twitter, as well as Federighi's reply.

In his reply, Federighi said that Face ID would work with "most, but not all" sunglasses. "Most sunglasses let through enough IR light that Face ID can see your eyes even when the glasses appear to be opaque. It's really amazing!" he added.

In response to Krimbel's question about crime prevention, Federighi said there are two ways to stop a thief grabbing the phone as well as gaining access to it.

"If you don't stare at the phone, it won't unlock," he wrote. "Also, if you grip the buttons on both sides of the phone when [you] hand it over, it will temporarily disable Face ID."

Many questions have been raised over Face ID, including whether an identical twin would be able to hack their sibling's phone. Apple claims the software can only be duped one out of 1 million tries (versus one in 50,000 tries using the fingerprint sensor).

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE