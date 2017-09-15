Luxury
Search
GoogleGoogle Moves to Block Ads That Target Racist Searches
Google Inc. Product Launch Event
self driving vehicleForty Percent Of Voters Think Autonomous Cars Are as Safe or Safer Than Human Drivers
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MPWWhat You Should Know About Dolores Huerta, The Civil Rights Icon
'Cesar Chavez' Press Conference - 64th Berlinale International Film Festival
Yachts

Meet the Tesla of Luxury Electric Yachts

Kirsten Korosec
3:29 PM ET

Yacht builder Hinckley is charting out a new course in its nearly 90-year-old business: it's going electric.

This week, at the 47th Newport International Boat Show, Hinckley unveiled the Dasher, a 28.6-foot fully electric luxury yacht—the world's first, according to the company.

Electric boats aren't entirely new. Electric boats dominated waterways until the internal combustion engine rose to prominence in the 1920s. In the modern era, Duffy Electric Boats has been making its iconic quiet-water cruiser since the late 1960s.

But the few electric boats available today are designed for calm waters, not the choppy seas. The Duffy, a small electric boat with top speeds around 5 or 6 miles per hour, is a common sight around marinas for a reason.

The Dasher aims to be something different—a Tesla for the water, so to speak. Hinkley isn't sharing the price publicly, telling Fortune that the "price is available upon request." However, a spokesperson did say estimates run north of $500,000 and are in line with the price of other Hinckley yachts of similar size.

The Dasher, designed by Michael Peters, is equipped with twin 80 horsepower electric motors. The boat uses two 40 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion batteries from BMW i3, the electric car produced by German automaker BMW. The yacht's batteries give it a 40-mile range when driven at the 10 miles per hour cruising speed. Cut that range in half if the boat is used at fast cruising speeds of 18 to 27 mph.

The yacht gains a full charge in under four hours using the dual 50-amp charging. The boat accepts dual 50-amp charging cables, which Hinckley says are standard on most docks.

The company achieved a lighter weight vessel by hand-painting it with an epoxy composite that looks like Hinckley's signature varnished teak look without the weight or maintenance costs associated with real teak wood. The company also used 3D printing for its titanium hardware and console details for the boat.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE