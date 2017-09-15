Yesterday, the New York Times, published a story titled: "How to Quit a Magazine, by Cindi Leive," about the resignation of Glamour's longtime editor in chief.
This essay could be titled, "How to Quit a Newsletter, by Claire Zillman," since this is the very last issue of World's Most Powerful Women. Fortune is putting all its MPW might into its other women-in-business focused newsletter, The Broadsheet, which you should to subscribe to here.
Leive's reaction to her exit also applies to my sign-off: “I’m sure I will be, in my grandmother’s words, ‘highly verklempt.’ I’m a bit of a crier anyway."
As arduous as this newsletter was to write erryday, it was just as rewarding; to learn on a daily basis about women all over the world—their triumphs, their failures, their inspiring drives for respect and equality—and to know that there are readers who care about these stories as much as I do.
Thanks so much for reading, and for your feedback; for challenging my hot-takes and for seconding them, for telling me that WMPW was your "Metro North read" (the ultimate compliment for this ex-New Yorker), and for demanding that your home country get more coverage (I'm looking at you, Canada).
Unlike Leive, who's leaving Glamour for good, you'll still be able to find me and my work on Twitter, at Fortune.com, and in Fortune on newsstands. I hope to see you there.
EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA
One extreme or the other
Angela Merkel's tenure as German chancellor, which started in 2005, hasn't necessarily ushered in an era of gender diversity in Germany. In fact, there are just three female CEOs among Germany's 160 publicly-traded companies. The scarcity of women in leadership positions other than chancellor have produced a gaping hole in society: “Since 2005, little girls can decide: Do I become a hairdresser—or chancellor?” says feminist Alice Schwarzer.
Survival of the fittest?
A new plastic £10 note featuring a portrait of author Jane Austen went into circulation in the U.K. yesterday. Austen is only the third woman, apart from the Queen, to appear on British banknotes (nurse Florence Nightingale and prison reformer Elizabeth Fry came before her). The new note is replacing a tenner featuring Charles Darwin.
Home at last
More than 100 Chibok girls freed by Boko Haram have been reunited with their families. The girls were kidnapped by the Nigerian Islamist extremist group in 2014, and while they were released in May, they've spent the past four months in government custody, undergoing psycho-social therapy. The government says they are "fully rehabilitated" and has promised to sponsor their education.
THE AMERICAS
Charming the Chancellor
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg went on a charm offensive in Germany yesterday, telling the country’s automakers that the social network has no plans to compete with them. “I come with very good news. We’re the only company in Silicon Valley that’s not building a car,” Sandberg said at the opening ceremony of the Frankfurt motor show.
Class act
A class action lawsuit was filed yesterday on behalf of all women employed by Google in California over the last four years. The suit, which included three named plaintiffs, provides the most detailed accounts yet of gender discrimination and pay disparities at the company: Female Googlers say the tech giant denied them promotions and forced them into less prestigious jobs despite being as qualified as male candidates. A spokeswoman contested the allegations.
ASIA-PACIFIC
Underexposed
Tokyo-based camera company Nikon is taking heat for not enlisting a single woman to help promote its new camera. All 32 of the photographers from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East that are testing the camera and sharing their stories on Nikon's website are men. In response to outrage, Nikon issued a non-apology apology. “Unfortunately, the female photographers we had invited for this meet were unable to attend, and we acknowledge that we had not put enough of a focus on this area,” the company said.
Some support system
India native Sunayana Dumala was living in the U.S. with her husband when he was killed in a hate-crime in February. On top of losing her husband, she also faced the threat of deportation since her visa status was tied to his. She's managed to obtain a 12-month employment authorization document—giving her the time she needs to apply for her own visa—but it's unclear if she'll be able to stay long-term.
A taxing campaign
There are some concerns that the charmed campaign of New Zealand opposition leader Jacinda Ardern may be over after she made a U-turn on tax policy. Labour's Ardern had vowed to not release a tax plan ahead of the September 23 election, but under pressure from rival Prime Minister Bill English, she relented, promising that she would make no changes to the tax system until 2021.
PARTING WORDS
"I don't need any occasion/to celebrate."
—Judi Dench, rapping the lyrics to a song by London grime artist Lethal Bizzle, whose trademark catchphrase is 'Stay Dench.'