Yesterday, the New York Times , published a story titled: "How to Quit a Magazine, by Cindi Leive," about the resignation of Glamour 's longtime editor in chief.

This essay could be titled, "How to Quit a Newsletter, by Claire Zillman," since this is the very last issue of World's Most Powerful Women . Fortune is putting all its MPW might into its other women-in-business focused newsletter, The Broadsheet , which you should to subscribe to here .

Leive's reaction to her exit also applies to my sign-off: “I’m sure I will be, in my grandmother’s words, ‘highly verklempt.’ I’m a bit of a crier anyway."

As arduous as this newsletter was to write erryday , it was just as rewarding; to learn on a daily basis about women all over the world—their triumphs, their failures, their inspiring drives for respect and equality—and to know that there are readers who care about these stories as much as I do.

Thanks so much for reading, and for your feedback; for challenging my hot-takes and for seconding them, for telling me that WMPW was your "Metro North read" (the ultimate compliment for this ex-New Yorker), and for demanding that your home country get more coverage (I'm looking at you, Canada).

Unlike Leive, who's leaving Glamour for good, you'll still be able to find me and my work on Twitter , at Fortune.com , and in Fortune on newsstands. I hope to see you there.

—@clairezillman