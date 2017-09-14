Retail
Apple Holds Product Launch Event In Cupertino
pumpkin spice

Wish Everything Tasted Like a Pumpkin Spice Latte? There’s a Spray for That

Kirsten Korosec
2:10 PM ET

Need to take your pumpkin spice obsession to the next level? How about a spray that turns all your food into a pumpkin-flavored dream? We aren't kidding—it exists.

Simply Beyond, which specializes in spray-on herbs and spices, has a pumpkin spice spray that it promises will "waken your breakfast" and "spice up your baking." The company, whose product is organic and non-GMO, suggests the spray as complement or substitute to holiday spice powders.

Simply Beyond also sells other spray-on products, featuring flavors such as basil, cilantro, garlic, cinnamon, and gingerbread.

Pumpkin spice has turned into the Sriracha of fall flavors. Just as the cult hot sauce has saved millions of tasteless meals, pumpkin spice is that magical flavor that turns a sad Starbucks latte into autumn in cup (you can almost taste the crisp mornings, changing colors, and cozy fires in the first sip).

Indeed, Americans' desire for all things pumpkin-flavored has hit new heights this year. Starbucks started flogging its pumpkin spice latte, the drink that started it all, in August. Other major brands have been inspired by the PSL craze, introducing their own pumpkin-flavored products last month—including beer, M&Ms, ice cream, and even Cheerios. And it's no longer enough to taste the pumpkin spice, brands now want to hawk the smell as well with pumpkin-scented deodorant and pet shampoo.

