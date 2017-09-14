Tech
Search
Disney WorldThese Disney Attractions Are Still Closed After Hurricane Irma
Fireworks Over Cinderella's Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom
food & drinkThis Award-Winning $8 Wine Is Coming to the U.S. for the First Time
Adli Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BrexitBritain’s Old Guard Tries to Rally the Faltering Brexit Troops
The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Launch Event
Change the World

Here’s When Google Will Unveil the Pixel 2

Don Reisinger
11:23 AM ET

Just days after Apple held its iPhone unveiling event, Alphabet's Google has announced its own.

Google will hold a press event at the SFJazz Center in San Francisco on October 4. The company sent press an invite to the event, saying the show will begin at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Google didn't make reference to new devices, but the show is rumored to play host to a new line of Pixel smartphones called the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

In addition to its invite, Google (googl) shared a video with invite recipients that hinted at some of the Pixel 2's updates. The video shows a person querying Google Search with questions like, "why does my phone take so many blurry photos?" or "why is my phone always out of storage?" The video ends with the tagline, "Funny you should ask" and promotes the October 4 event.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Google has been rumored for months to be working with hardware vendor LG on new Pixel smartphones. It's believed that the Pixel 2 line will come in two sizes (thus the Pixel 2 XL branding).

Google might also offer a new design in the Pixel 2 that will feature a screen that nearly entirely covers the face, similar to the recently announced iPhone X. The smartphones are expected to run on Google's latest mobile operating system Android Oreo.

On the hardware side, Google is believed to have been working on additional power for the Pixel 2, as well as improvements to last year's cameras. Google is also expected to offer longer battery lives in the Pixel 2 handsets.

Aside from the Pixel 2, Google might also discuss new updates to other devices, including Chromebook computers and set-top boxes running on its Android TV service.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE