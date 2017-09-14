Here’s When Google Will Unveil the Pixel 2

Just days after Apple held its iPhone unveiling event , Alphabet's Google has announced its own.

Google will hold a press event at the SFJazz Center in San Francisco on October 4. The company sent press an invite to the event, saying the show will begin at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Google didn't make reference to new devices, but the show is rumored to play host to a new line of Pixel smartphones called the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

In addition to its invite, Google ( googl ) shared a video with invite recipients that hinted at some of the Pixel 2's updates. The video shows a person querying Google Search with questions like, "why does my phone take so many blurry photos?" or "why is my phone always out of storage?" The video ends with the tagline, "Funny you should ask" and promotes the October 4 event.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

Google has been rumored for months to be working with hardware vendor LG on new Pixel smartphones. It's believed that the Pixel 2 line will come in two sizes (thus the Pixel 2 XL branding).

Google might also offer a new design in the Pixel 2 that will feature a screen that nearly entirely covers the face, similar to the recently announced iPhone X. The smartphones are expected to run on Google's latest mobile operating system Android Oreo .

On the hardware side, Google is believed to have been working on additional power for the Pixel 2, as well as improvements to last year's cameras. Google is also expected to offer longer battery lives in the Pixel 2 handsets.

Aside from the Pixel 2, Google might also discuss new updates to other devices, including Chromebook computers and set-top boxes running on its Android TV service.