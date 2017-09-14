Autos
Search
Disney WorldThese Disney Attractions Are Still Closed After Hurricane Irma
Fireworks Over Cinderella's Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom
food & drinkThis Award-Winning $8 Wine Is Coming to the U.S. for the First Time
Adli Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BrexitBritain’s Old Guard Tries to Rally the Faltering Brexit Troops
The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Launch Event
Ford

This Is Why Ford Made a Man Dress Up as a Car Seat

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:35 AM ET

Ford had a man dress up as a car seat for self-driving car research.

It sounds crazy, but the car company was using the tactic to see how other drivers or pedestrians would react around what they believed was a self-driving car.

The test, which was a joint effort by Ford and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, had the man wear a fake headrest hood over his face and had his body covered in a custom-sewn upholstery armor, according the to Washington Post. It also used a light bar at the top of the windshield, which was meant to signal to other drivers what the car was doing, serving to fill in for the human gestures of waving or nodding to those that drivers interact with.

The test car in action. Photo: Ford

The study reported that the lights were considered to be the best communication method because the method is already standardized and widely understood. Yielding would show two white lights that move side to side, self-driving mode is signaled by a solid white line and acceleration would show a rapidly blinking white light.

The experiment was conducted on public roads in northern Virginia throughout August, according to Ford. The seemingly self-driving car logged approximately 150 hours and 1,800 miles 0f driving.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE