Tech
Search
GoogleMassive Android Malware Outbreak Invades Google Play Store
Android Sculpture
pumpkin spiceWish Everything Tasted Like a Pumpkin Spice Latte? There’s a Spray for That
GERMANY-AGRICULTURE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Digital HealthFDA Clears the First-Ever Mobile App to Treat Alcohol, Marijuana, Cocaine Addiction
Philadelphia Begins Clean Up Of Drug Infested Encampment In Kensington Area
Facebook logo at Salon Viva Technology At Parc des Expositions in Paris.
Christophe Morin/IP3 — Getty Images
Facebook

Facebook Is Testing a New Snooze Feature for Temporarily Muting Friends

Emily Price
2:30 PM ET

We all have those Facebook friends that we’d rather not read every single post from. Some are over-sharers, others might hold political views unlike our own. Whatever the reason, unfriending them often seems a bit too harsh, so instead, we opt for the “unfollow” option. There’s just one problem: When you unfollow a person, you don’t see any of their posts, which might not be exactly what you’re after either. Now, Facebook is testing a new option: a snooze feature.

TechCrunch reports that the social network is test-driving a feature that would allow you to snooze messages from a particular page or friend to give yourself a little break from their posts without unfollowing them entirely.

The feature isn’t available for everyone just yet, but it’s found by clicking the three dots besides a post of the offending party and then selecting “unfollow or snooze” from the drop-down menu that appears.

The snooze option include muting notifications for the person or page for 24 hours, a week, or 30 days.

Facebook hasn’t officially announced the feature, so there's a chance it might never fully rollout publicly. However, if it does, it could be a great alternative to unfollowing or unfriending.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE