Tech
Search
OracleLarry Ellison: Oracle’s Next Database Will Beat Amazon
Key Speakers At The Oracle OpenWorld 2015 Conference
voice assistantsAmazon Echo Owners Were Pranked by South Park and Their Alexas Will Make Them Laugh for Weeks
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Satire from FortuneNew iPhones to Give Stiff Competition to the 1998 Compaq Presario 2200
Apple Inc. Debuts New iPhones At Product Launch Event
Fortune 500

Facebook Ads Could Be Programmed to Reach ‘Jew Haters’ and ‘NaziParty’ Workers

John Patrick Pullen
6:09 PM ET

For better or worse, Facebook's ad platform has made it easier than ever to reach niche audiences. The positives of that have been apparent to advertisers for years, but now the downsides are starting to show.

Specifically, until this week marketers could use anti-Semitic terms and hate speech to reach Nazis and white supremacists via Facebook ads. An investigation by ProPublica revealed that advertisers could target people who list "NaziParty" as their employer or are interested in topics including "jew hater," "how to burn jews," and "history of 'why jews ruin the world'" through promoted posts.

Facebook removed the ad categories after the publication contacted the social network. Facebook claims that the categories were created by an algorithm, not a person.

Related

Key Speakers At The Oracle OpenWorld 2015 Conference
OracleLarry Ellison: Oracle’s Next Database Will Beat Amazon
Oracle
Larry Ellison: Oracle’s Next Database Will Beat Amazon

"We’ve removed the associated targeting fields in question," Rob Leathern, product management director at Facebook told ProPublica. "We know we have more work to do, so we’re also building new guardrails in our product and review processes to prevent other issues like this from happening in the future.”

The revelation comes after Facebook has promised to get tougher on hate speech in advertising. But it's more than just an embarrassing slip for one of the world's largest advertising platforms. Last week the social network revealed that a Russia-based organization spent big on divisive ads during the 2016 presidential campaign. The company received more than $100,000 to spread polarizing messages on topics that included immigration, race, and gay rights.

In revealing the Russia-based ads, Facebook noted that the messages were not specifically linked to any one candidate. However, a network of more than 1 million real and fake accounts gamed Facebook's system to influence the social network with more than 100 million 'likes.' This 'collusion network' may have been used to boost certain posts and accounts, say researchers. And this information came to light as Facebook also acknowledged that Russian-connected accounts used the social networking site to organize anti-immigrant rallies last year.

It's becoming clearer by the day that a lot needs to be done to fix Facebook before the 2020 presidential campaign. But as ProPublica outlines in its investigation, problems will persist. For instance, though these anti-Semitic niche audiences were small, if advertisers target interests like "Second Amendment" they can reach larger audiences that encompass the smaller groups. In other words, despite Facebook's changes, advertisers can capture these eyeballs. They just need to use a bigger net.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE