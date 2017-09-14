How the Apple iPhone X Compares to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

When Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone last month, it was widely considered to be one of the most impressive phones ever. But with Apple since announcing the iPhone X, is that still the case?

Prospective smartphone buyers are now wondering whether the iPhone X or Samsung's latest alternative, the Galaxy Note 8, is better. Although some may choose an Apple device merely because they're Apple fans—and visa versa for Samsung fans—not everyone is so willing to buy whatever their favored company offers.

So, for those people and others who want to know which device is most appealing, Fortune has compiled the following comparison of what's good and bad in both new smartphones.

Design

Galaxy Note 8

Samsung's ( ssnlf ) Galaxy Note 8 comes with a thin design featuring a curved screen that nearly covers its face. Eliminating the thick borders leaves no room for a home button, so Samsung moved its fingerprint sensor to the back of the device next to its rear-facing cameras. Overall, the Galaxy Note 8 has a sleek design, but because of all of the exposed glass, consider using a case to keep it from being scratched or broken.

iPhone X

Apple's ( aapl ) iPhone X similarly comes with a screen that nearly covers its face, but it has ditched the fingerprint sensor altogether. There's no curved display here, and there's a notch at the top of the screen that houses the earpiece and front-facing camera, among other sensors. Apple's iPhone X is made of glass and stainless steel. Like the Galaxy Note 8, it's a good idea to keep the iPhone X in a protective case.

Display

iPhone X

Apple's iPhone X has an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen, making it the first Apple handset to do so. The screen is 5.8 inches and bundles 458 pixels per inch to deliver high-end visuals.

Galaxy Note 8

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 display is a whopping 6.3 inches and similarly runs on OLED technology. According to Samsung, its "Infinity Display" has 521 pixels per inch and a higher resolution than the iPhone X's display, which should translate to slightly better picture quality in Samsung's device.

Cameras

Galaxy Note 8

The Galaxy Note 8 is the first Samsung smartphone to come with dual rear-facing cameras. Both lenses have a 12-megapixel resolution and come with telephoto and wide-angle views to allow for more depth in pictures. They also come with strong performance in low-light conditions. Samsung's 8-megapixel front-facing camera also has a wide aspect ratio for users to take better selfies with friends.

iPhone X

It's a similar story with the iPhone X, which has two 12-megapixel rear cameras. The lenses offer wide-angle and telephoto shots, and can also perform well in low-light conditions. Apple's rear cameras are aligned vertically, while Samsung's cameras are aligned horizontally. Whether that will ultimately translate to better or worse photo quality, however, is unknown. The iPhone X's front-facing camera has a 7-megapixel sensor and can record video in full HD resolution.

Software

iPhone X

Apple's iPhone X runs on the company's iOS 11 mobile operating system. It also includes several Apple programs, including the Safari browser, Mail, Maps, and Apple Music. The Apple App Store is also available to download third-party apps.

Galaxy Note 8

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 runs on Google's Android Nougat operating system and comes with both Samsung and Google apps built-in, including the Chrome browser, Samsung browser, and the Google Play marketplace, which allows for access to third-party apps and entertainment content like movies and music.

Special Features

Galaxy Note 8

Arguably the Galaxy Note 8's biggest "special feature" is its S Pen stylus, allowing users to digitally write on the screen. Samsung's device also comes with several security features, including an iris scanner, fingerprint sensor, and face scanner, verify your identity and allow you access to the device's software. Samsung's Bixby virtual assistant is also bundled with the device.

iPhone X

Apple's iPhone X is the first smartphone from the company to come with the Face ID face scanner for verifying a user's identity and giving them access to the device's software. The iPhone X also runs on Apple's A11 Bionic processor instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip users would find in the Galaxy Note 8. Apple's virtual personal assistant Siri comes bundled with the handset.

Battery

iPhone X

Apple says that its iPhone X comes with up to 21 hours of continuous talk time on a single charge. Continuous Internet use can last for up to 12 hours before the smartphone must be recharged.

Galaxy Note 8

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 accommodates 22 hours of continuous talk time before it must be recharged. Internet use will vary between 12 hours and 14 hours, depending on whether users connect via Wi-Fi or over cellular networks.

Price

Galaxy Note 8

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 will reach store shelves on Friday, Sept. 15. Pricing varies depending on the carrier customers choose, but the device generally costs around $950.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

iPhone X

Apple's iPhone X is the company's most expensive smartphone, with a starting price of $999 for the 64GB version. Those who want the model with 256GB of storage must shell out $1,149. The iPhone X will be available on pre-order on Oct. 27 and will reach store shelves on Nov. 3.