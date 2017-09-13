The Top 25 Best Cities to Find a Job Are Nowhere Near Where You’d Expect

When it comes to the job market, finding an opening is just one part of the puzzle for Americans. The ideal scenario is when workers find jobs they enjoy in cities where they can afford to live .

A new study compiled by job search site Glassdoor found the best cities to find a job weren't in typical hot spots like New York City or San Francisco. Instead, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Mo., Raleigh-Durham, NC., and St. Louis topped the list.

"Big, metropolitan cities may be more famous than others, including being home to some amazing companies to work for, but this recognition is also what contributes to them being among the most expensive places to live,” Glassdoor Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain said. “People may be overlooking midsize cities like Pittsburgh or St. Louis if they are looking to relocate or find new opportunities. What this jobs report shows is that many midsize cities stand out for offering a great mix of a thriving job market with plenty of opportunity, paired with home affordability and being regions where employees are more satisfied in their jobs too.”

Glassdoor ranked U.S. cities with the highest "Glassdoor City Score," which is determined by weighing three factors equally, to come up with the best cities find a job in 2017:

how easy it is to get a job (hiring opportunity)

how affordable it is to live there (cost of living)

how satisfied employees are working there (job satisfaction)

The report includes each city's median pay for employees, median home value, job satisfaction rating, number of current job openings, and a few local in-demand jobs.

Pay attention to how median home value and pay is balanced out. The gap can be wide in places like San Jose, Calif., where the median home value is more than $1 million.

Here's the complete list of this year's best cities to find a job: