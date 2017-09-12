MPW
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Change the WorldApple’s iPhone X: 5 Burning Questions
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-APPLE
Most Powerful WomenKaty Tur Writes About Being Kissed By Trump in Her New Book. His Response: ‘Fake News’
Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Rally In New Hampshire On Eve Of Election
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
LuxuryNeiman Marcus Is Closing More Than 25% of Its Outlet Stores
RETAIL-DISCOUNTERS-BIZPLUS
Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton’s New Memoir Is Already a Bestseller. Here’s What We Know About Her Net Worth

Alana Abramson
3:56 PM ET

Hillary Clinton's memoir chronicling her account of the 2016 election was released Tuesday and is already a best-seller on Amazon.

Much anticipation surrounded the release, and the former Presidential candidate is about to embark on a monthslong book tour that will take her around the country. There are inevitable financial rewards to reap from such a highly publicized endeavor, although the financial terms of the deal she inked with Simon and Schuster have not been publicized.

Clinton reportedly received a $14 million advance for Hard Choices, the book she published in 2014 about her time as President Obama's Secretary of State. And, as her tax returns show, she is already independently wealthy.

In 2015, Hillary and Bill Clinton had a joint income of more than $10.5 million, according to tax returns publicly released by Clinton's campaign last year. In 2014, that income was nearly three times as high, with the couple pulling in more than $28 million in total income. Clinton herself earned more than $8 million in paid speaking engagements that year, and more than $4 million from her books.

Forbes estimated in 2016 that, based on the Clintons' tax returns of 15 years, that they had amassed approximately $240 million since leaving the White House in 2001, although Bill Clinton had made $189 million.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE