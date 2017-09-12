Hillary Clinton’s New Memoir Is Already a Bestseller. Here’s What We Know About Her Net Worth

Hillary Clinton's memoir chronicling her account of the 2016 election was released Tuesday and is already a best-seller on Amazon .

Much anticipation surrounded the release, and the former Presidential candidate is about to embark on a monthslong book tour that will take her around the country. There are inevitable financial rewards to reap from such a highly publicized endeavor, although the financial terms of the deal she inked with Simon and Schuster have not been publicized.

Clinton reportedly received a $14 million advance for Hard Choices, the book she published in 2014 about her time as President Obama's Secretary of State. And, as her tax returns show, she is already independently wealthy.

In 2015, Hillary and Bill Clinton had a joint income of more than $10.5 million, according to tax returns publicly released by Clinton's campaign last year. In 2014, that income was nearly three times as high, with the couple pulling in more than $28 million in total income. Clinton herself earned more than $8 million in paid speaking engagements that year, and more than $4 million from her books.

Forbes estimated in 2016 that, based on the Clintons' tax returns of 15 years, that they had amassed approximately $240 million since leaving the White House in 2001, although Bill Clinton had made $189 million.