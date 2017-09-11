As Apple deals with the possibility of at least one employee leaking details about its upcoming announcement, Verizon doesn't appear to be helping matters.

Verizon's mobile app over the weekend listed an as-yet announced Apple Watch Series 3 for purchase, bolstering rumors that Apple is working on a cellular version of its popular smartwatch. The leak was discovered by users on online forums site Reddit and ultimately removed from the app. But many of the users had already captured screenshots of the Verizon app listing Apple Watch Series 3, according to 9to5Mac, which earlier reported on the leak.

A host of rumors have surfaced in recent weeks that say Apple ( aapl ) is working on a third-generation Apple Watch. Most of those reports say the Apple Watch's big improvement this year will be connectivity over cellular networks. The feature would allow Apple Watch owners to keep using apps and connect to the Internet without requiring an iPhone to be tethered to it.

Since its release in 2015, Apple Watch has required users to wirelessly connect an iPhone to the smartwatch to facilitate app functionality and use data. A cellular connection has been one of the most sought-after features, but one that Apple has so far not offered.

There has been some hope that the cellular Apple Watch would allow for users to place calls from Apple's smartwatch. However, a report last month said that Apple will turn off calling features inside its Apple Watch and will only allow the cellular connection to be used to connect to the Web.

Aside from cellular connectivity, the new Apple Watch isn't expected to deliver many new updates aside from better power. Its design also won't change, according to reports.

It's impossible to say for sure whether the Verizon listing is legitimate or not, and neither Verizon ( vz ) nor Apple has commented publicly on the leak. And if Apple does release a new Apple Watch, it's unknown whether it'll be called the Apple Watch Series 3.

Regardless, Apple is expected to make its announcement on Tuesday at its Apple Park headquarters. The event, which is slated to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is expected to center on new iPhones.