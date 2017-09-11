Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
South ParkSouth Park’s New Game Gets More Difficult the Darker Your Character’s Skin Is
The Paley Center For Media Presents Special Retrospective Event Honoring 20 Seasons Of "South Park" - Arrivals
North KoreaThe Latest North Korea Sanctions Would Leave a Ton of Secret Money Untouched
NKOREA-POLITICS-KIM
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
RackspaceRackspace Is Buying This Rival to Expand Cloud Computing Options
Change the World

Verizon Might Have Just Leaked a New Apple Watch Series 3

Don Reisinger
11:40 AM ET

As Apple deals with the possibility of at least one employee leaking details about its upcoming announcement, Verizon doesn't appear to be helping matters.

Related

RackspaceRackspace Is Buying This Rival to Expand Cloud Computing Options
Rackspace
Rackspace Is Buying This Rival to Expand Cloud Computing Options

Verizon's mobile app over the weekend listed an as-yet announced Apple Watch Series 3 for purchase, bolstering rumors that Apple is working on a cellular version of its popular smartwatch. The leak was discovered by users on online forums site Reddit and ultimately removed from the app. But many of the users had already captured screenshots of the Verizon app listing Apple Watch Series 3, according to 9to5Mac, which earlier reported on the leak.

A host of rumors have surfaced in recent weeks that say Apple (aapl) is working on a third-generation Apple Watch. Most of those reports say the Apple Watch's big improvement this year will be connectivity over cellular networks. The feature would allow Apple Watch owners to keep using apps and connect to the Internet without requiring an iPhone to be tethered to it.

Since its release in 2015, Apple Watch has required users to wirelessly connect an iPhone to the smartwatch to facilitate app functionality and use data. A cellular connection has been one of the most sought-after features, but one that Apple has so far not offered.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

There has been some hope that the cellular Apple Watch would allow for users to place calls from Apple's smartwatch. However, a report last month said that Apple will turn off calling features inside its Apple Watch and will only allow the cellular connection to be used to connect to the Web.

Aside from cellular connectivity, the new Apple Watch isn't expected to deliver many new updates aside from better power. Its design also won't change, according to reports.

It's impossible to say for sure whether the Verizon listing is legitimate or not, and neither Verizon (vz) nor Apple has commented publicly on the leak. And if Apple does release a new Apple Watch, it's unknown whether it'll be called the Apple Watch Series 3.

Regardless, Apple is expected to make its announcement on Tuesday at its Apple Park headquarters. The event, which is slated to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is expected to center on new iPhones.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE