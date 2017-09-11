MPW
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
South ParkSouth Park’s New Game Gets More Difficult the Darker Your Character’s Skin Is
The Paley Center For Media Presents Special Retrospective Event Honoring 20 Seasons Of "South Park" - Arrivals
North KoreaThe Latest North Korea Sanctions Would Leave a Ton of Secret Money Untouched
NKOREA-POLITICS-KIM
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
RackspaceRackspace Is Buying This Rival to Expand Cloud Computing Options
Most Powerful Women

Miss America Contestants Slam Donald Trump on Climate, Charlottesville Response

Valentina Zarya
11:44 AM ET

Donald Trump is well known for his love of beauty queens—but they don't necessarily love him back.

A number of contestants in the Miss America beauty pageant slammed the president's policies during the ceremony in Atlantic City, N.J. on Sunday.

Miss Texas Morgana Wood made a strongly-worded statement about his delayed response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

“It was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack," Wood said. "And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact and making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.”

Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Meanwhile, Miss North Dakota Cara Mund—the pageant's winner—said Trump was wrong to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, which deals with mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. “It’s a bad decision,” she said. “There is evidence that climate change is existing and we need to be at that table.”

Mund did, however, tell the Associated Press that she is still a Trump supporter: “I may not agree with all of his opinions, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to support the president.”

President Trump is a former owner of the Miss Universe franchise, which owns Miss USA, a competing beauty pageant to Miss America.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE