Home improvement retailers Home Depot and Lowe's had enjoyed an 8% boost in share price since August 24 as consumers in Texas and, more recently, Florida scrambled to prepare for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

But the hurricane-stock rally ended Monday with both companies seeing share prices fall, driven by lower-than-expected damage from Hurricane Irma , Lowe's share price opened at 77.94 and then dropped 1.73% by mid-morning. Home Depot's shares opened at 158.42 and then fell 1.38%. Both stocks recovered as the trading day progressed, but remain down from their opening price.

Lumber Liquidators ( ll ) , which had also enjoyed a hurricane-related boost , saw its shares fall 6.7% from an opening price of $40.

While Lowe's, Home Depot, and Lumber Liquidators saw their share prices fall Monday, the rest of the stock market rallied on news of the weakening Hurricane Irma .

Share prices of the two big-box retailers were buoyed earlier this month by consumers preparing for the storm and investors speculating that prolonged recovery efforts would boost sales. The stores are a go-to source not just for local homeowners, but officials and first responders looking for generators and building materials.

Lowe' s ( low ) saw its stock price rise from $72.61 on Aug. 24 before hitting $78.56 on September 8. Home Depot's ( hd ) stock price followed a similar path, rising from $148.25 on Aug. 24 to $159.66 on Sept. 8.

Three days before Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Texas, Home Depot activated its disaster-response plan , which involved trucking supplies to store's in the storm's path and instructing managers to freeze prices and move storm-related merchandise such as plywood, generators, and chainsaws to the front of the store.