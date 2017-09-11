Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
DataThe iPhone 8 Release Could Help Push Apple to $1 Trillion
The Apple logo is displayed at the Apple Store June 17, 2015 on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
tesla model 3Tesla Is Taking Its Superchargers to a New Frontier: Cities
Tesla Supercharger
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldHow Apple’s iOS 11 Could Improve Your Data Security
iPhone apps
iPhone

Apple’s Reported $1,000 iPhone 8 Price Is Putting Off China’s Shoppers

Reuters
9:15 AM ET

Apple will launch an expected "iPhone 8" on Tuesday, hoping the number's auspicious connotations in China will help turn around fortunes in the world's biggest smartphone market after six quarters of falling sales.

Chinese shoppers, however, are already counting the cost, with the latest model tipped to have a price tag upward of $1,000—roughly double the average Chinese monthly salary.

Related

iPhone apps
Change the WorldHow Apple’s iOS 11 Could Improve Your Data Security
Change the World
How Apple’s iOS 11 Could Improve Your Data Security

The success of Apple's next iPhone in China is crucial for the Cupertino-based firm, which has seen its once-coveted phone slip into fifth position in China behind offerings from local rivals Huawei Technologies, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

Greater China, which for Apple (aapl) includes Taiwan and Hong Kong, accounted for roughly 18% of iPhone sales in the quarter ended in July, making it the company's top market after the United States and Europe. Yet those sales have been declining steadily and are down 10% from a year earlier, in contrast with growth in all other regions.

And the iPhone's share of China's smartphone shipments fell to 9% in January-June, down from 14% in 2015, showed data from consultancy Counterpoint Research.

While the iPhone 6 took China by storm in 2014, models since have received a more muted response.

"I'll wait for a drop in price, it's too expensive," said Angie Chen, 23, a project manager in Nanjing and iPhone 6 owner.

Chen said she might even wait for the new phone's successor, when prices will fall. "It's a nice number to hear, but there's no rush."

Eight is the luckiest number in China because it sounds similar to the phrase meaning "to get rich."

"Apple really needs to launch a very innovative product this time around," said Mo Jia, Shanghai-based analyst at Canalys. However, the rising clout of local rivals would nevertheless make life tough for the U.S. firm, he said. "It has its work cut out."

Related

Fortune 500Apple’s Latest Patents Hint at iPhone Pencil Support
Fortune 500
Apple’s Latest Patents Hint at iPhone Pencil Support

The iPhone 7 suffered from the perception that it was too similar to earlier models. This time, despite talk of wireless charging, advanced touch screen and facial recognition technology, Chinese netizens are yet to replicate the online mania around previous iPhone launches.

Mentions of "iPhone 8" on popular Chinese social media platform Weibo—an indicator of consumer interest—were running slightly ahead of the similar period before the iPhone 7 launch, but were far more muted than with the iPhone 6.

Apple declined to comment on the new phone, price or supply.

Buy on Credit

One effect of Apple's costliest phone to date will be the rise of sales on credit.

Wang Yang, who runs a bricks-and-mortar smartphone store in Beijing's largest tech market, said he expected more purchases online this time, as consumers make payments by installment.

"We will continue to stock the cheaper models or we won't sell much," he said.

Fenqile, a platform backed by Tencent Holdings allowing users to pay in installments, said shoppers buying iPhones on the site had increased alongside rising prices—spiking in the second quarter of the year.

Services backed by Alibaba Group Holdings and JD.com have also introduced features this year aimed at price-conscious smartphone buyers, including flexible payment services and second-hand smartphone rentals.

Apple itself has launched an installments plan in China supported by three state-linked banks.

"If it's under $1,100 then I'll buy it," said Liu Song, 29, who works for a fintech startup in Beijing. "It's manageable over 12 months for me, though I know some friends who are paying off phones for longer."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE