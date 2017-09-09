Tech
Google

Google Maps Works With Florida to Help Evacuees Get Away From Hurricane Irma

Lucinda Shen
10:12 AM ET

As cars flood the roads in a bid to outrun Hurricane Irma, Google Maps and the state of Florida are working together to make it easier for any last-minute evacuees to make it to safety.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott advised in a press conference Friday that evacuees can turn to Google—and a host of other apps—to make their escape.

"We have coordinated with Google's emergency response team to prepare to close roads in Google Maps in real time in the event that Hurricane Irma forces a closure of any roads in the aftermath of the storm," he said.

Scott also suggested that Floridians turn to Gas Buddy to find fuel, Expedia for travel options, and Comcast Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspot finder, TechCrunch reports.

Gas Buddy has seen significant usage due to Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

