Eric Chase Bolling, Son of Former Fox News Host, Dead in Reported Suicide

David Z. Morris
4:06 PM ET

Eric Chase Bolling, son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling, reportedly died on Friday night, shortly after Fox News announced it would be ending its relationship with his father. Multiple sources are now reporting the death as a suicide.

Eric Bolling’s son, who went by "Chase" on Facebook, was his only child. According to Chase Bolling's Facebook profile, he was studying economics at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

The death was first publicly reported by Yashar Ali, the reporter who investigated Eric Bolling’s alleged misconduct for The Huffington Post. Fox News host Sean Hannity appeared to confirm the death on Twitter soon after.

Multiple sources also confirmed Chase Bolling's death to Mediaite, with one source citing the cause of death as suicide. TMZ is also now reporting the death as a suicide.

The elder Bolling’s departure from Fox News – effectively a humiliating firing – came after a flood of negative public scrutiny. A report by Ali in July alleged, based on interviews with more than a dozen sources, that Bolling sent sexually explicit images to female coworkers.

Fox News quickly suspended Bolling, a former commodities trader whose career in media began with business shows including CNBC’s Fast Money. He later became a cohost of The Five on Fox News, expanding his purview to politics.

Bolling’s alleged misconduct came during the tenure of Roger Ailes, under what has been described as a rampant culture of sexism at Fox News. Ailes’ tenure came to an end in July of last year, and a series of high-profile departures followed, including that of Fox's leading host, Bill O’Reilly.

Ali, based on his reporting on the elder Bolling, said on Twitter that Eric Bolling was a devoted father. Many members of the news media from across the political spectrum also expressed their condolences on Twitter.

