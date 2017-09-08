Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Change the WorldThe Stakes Are High for Apple’s 10th Anniversary iPhone
Inside A Retail Location As Apple Watch Nike+ Goes On Sale
include uInclude U Challenge Day 8: Get Vulnerable, Says Starbucks CEO
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
equifax hackingHere’s What To Do if You Are a Victim of the Equifax Hack
The word 'password' is pictured on a computer screen in this picture illustration taken in Berlin
drones
Photograph by Getty Images
Hurricane Harvey

Here’s How the Red Cross Is Using Drones for Disaster Relief

Chris Morris
11:02 AM ET

The American Red Cross plans to start using drones over Houston to find areas still in need of assistance after Hurricane Harvey. The pilot program will be the first drone-centric disaster relief program in the country.

The one-week test will see officials deploy one drone over one of the worst hit parts of the city, which will help the agency assess damage and divert aid resources as needed. If the test goes well, the drone could be used to assess damage from Hurricane Irma after it slams into the U.S. (The storm is currently expected to make landfall near Miami on Sunday.)

Rather than using the types of drones most hobbyists fly, the Red Cross will be using one made by Massachusetts-based CyPhy Works that is tethered to a power supply and can fly up to 400 feet in the air.

Drone engineers have long envisioned the unmanned devices as useful tools in rescue operations. Two years ago at South by Southwest, companies showcased a number of drones and other robots that could be used as aid devices, including one, called Xfold, that was able to carry items weighing up to 17 pounds (roughly the weight of two gallons of water).

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE