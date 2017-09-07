Tech
Search
tax reformBrace Yourself – Trump is About to Go Into ‘Great Detail’ on Tax Reform
US President Donald Trump Meets With Congressional Leaders
SpotifyDisney Executive Jumps Ship to Spotify to Oversee Video and Podcasts
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: (L-R)National Geographic SVP Global Experiences &amp; Events Peter van Roden, Creator &amp; Social Influencer Kingsley Russell, VP of Yahoo Marketing Partnerships &amp; Branded Entertainment Rita Drucker, Maker Studios Chief Strategy Officer Courtney Holt, and Superfly Co-Founder Richard Goodstonespeaks onstage at the The Holy Trinity: Experience, Technology &amp; Influencers panel presented by Superfly during Advertising Week 2015 AWXII at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on October 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for AWXII)
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
South KoreaTrump Ends Discussions With South Korea About Trade Deal
President Trump and President Moon Joint Press Conference
IBM

IBM Ponies Up $240 Million For Watson Artificial Intelligence Lab at MIT

Barb Darrow
12:01 AM ET

IBM said on Thursday it will spend $240 million over the next decade to fund a new artificial intelligence research lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The resulting MIT–IBM Watson AI Lab will focus on a handful of key AI areas including the development of new "deep learning" algorithms. Deep learning is a subset of AI that aims to bring human-like learning capabilities to computers so they can operate more autonomously.

The Cambridge, Mass.-based lab will be led by Dario Gil, vice president of AI for IBM Research and Anantha Chandrakasan, dean of MIT's engineering school. It will draw upon about 100 researchers from IBM (ibm) itself and the university.

Some of those researchers may cross over from existing MIT groups like the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL), Media Lab, Brain and Cognitive Sciences Lab, and the Institute for Data Systems and Society, Chandrakasan said via email. Asked whether researchers must use IBM technology in their work, he said they can select the most appropriate technology for their needs.

While there have been other instances of company-funded research at MIT—Toyota for example has sponsored work on autonomous vehicles within CSAIL—this is the first time that a single company has underwritten an entire laboratory at the university.

Related: Does IBM Watson Fall Victim to Hype?

IBM has long touted Watson, which first gained prominence in 2011 by beating two human champions on Jeopardy, as a key priority for the company and has backed many projects to put the technology to use. It partnered with the Broad Institute on cancer drug research, for example and with Cornell University on food safety. Other Watson work is conducted at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the University of Michigan.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily technology newsletter.

But IBM faces many challengers in its race to make AI useful for real-world jobs. Google (goog), Microsoft (msft), Amazon (amzn) and others are pouring resources into making their software smarter and better able to adapt on its own to changing requirements.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE