Travel
Search
IntelNFL Opener to Highlight Intel’s Latest Virtual Reality Wizardry
foreign exchange marketsMario Draghi Isn’t the Man to Push the Dollar Off a Cliff
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AtlassianAtlassian Has a New Would-Be Slack Killer
Atlassian
Hurricane Irma

A Delta Pilot Flew Right Through Hurricane Irma—And Every Single Passenger Is Safe

Valentina Zarya
11:15 AM ET

A Delta pilot flew in and out of Puerto Rico Wednesday afternoon, right before the SJU airport shut down due to Hurricane Irma.

The flight—DL 431 on the way there and DL 302 on the way back—was the only one that managed to transport passengers to and from the country in the later part of the day, reports Business Insider. Three other flights (two from JetBlue and one from American) took off from the U.S. but were forced to turn back before reaching the island.

The feat of aviation was first noticed by Jason Rabinowitz, a self-proclaimed "av geek" who researches and writes about airlines, airplanes, transit, and travel. Rabinowitz live-tweeted the flight, first asking, "You really want to fly into SJU during a category 5 hurricane, DL431? Everyone else has turned around."

Once it became clear that the flight was "going for it," Rabinowitz began cheering for its safe landing and remarking on the skill it took to fly through the storm: "Now DL302 has to climb out of SJU, and they're doing so between the outer band of # Irma and the core of the storm. Amazing stuff."

Thankfully, the tale had a happy ending and Rabinowitz's last tweet was a lighthearted one: "Guess the flight crew serves lunch now...?"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE