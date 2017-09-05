Leadership
Search
OracleOracle Cuts More Jobs in Its Hardware and Solaris Units
Key Speakers At The Oracle OpenWorld 2015 Conference
Most Powerful WomenLouise Linton Breaks Silence, Apologizes for ‘Indefensible’ Behavior
US-POLITICS-TREASURY-MNUCHIN
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
brick and mortar retailFear of Amazon Pushes Blackstone to Call Off Major Shopping Mall Sale
Tech And Media Elites Attend Allen And Company Annual Meetings In Idaho
Trump administration

Sean Spicer Has a New Job

Claire Zillman
6:42 AM ET

After announcing his resignation as White House press secretary in July, Sean Spicer has landed a new job. Like so many former lawmakers and ex-White House officials, he's joining the paid speaking circuit, according to Politico.

Related

US-POLITICS-TREASURY-MNUCHIN
Most Powerful WomenLouise Linton Breaks Silence, Apologizes for ‘Indefensible’ Behavior
Most Powerful Women
Louise Linton Breaks Silence, Apologizes for ‘Indefensible’ Behavior

Spicer has signed with Worldwide Speakers Group, which also represents the likes of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, Democratic political strategist Donna Brazile, and the recently pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

In Spicer's new online bio, WSG argues that "everyone knows" Spicer and that "few in Washington are as well-equipped" to "pull back the curtain and dissect what’s really happening in the nation’s capital."

Subscribe to The World’s Most Powerful Women, Fortune’s daily must-read for global businesswomen.

WSG also makes a note of Spicer's depiction on Saturday Night Live, stating that Melissa McCarthy’s impression of his press briefing performances "earned him a spot in Saturday Night Live lore." It goes on: "[B]ut it was his role as the architect of the Republican National Committee’s PR strategy that earned him a reputation as one of the party’s most effective and hardest-charging strategists and communicators." Unlike other WSG clients, Spicer's bio doesn't list a fee range. "Inquire for details," it says.

Politico reports that WSG's pitch for Spicer will try to sell the "candor, wit and insight that Spicer brought to the White House briefing room."

Advertising Spicer's "candor" may raise some eyebrows since his White House tenure was marked, in large part, by his very first press conference during which he falsely claimed that President Donald Trump's inauguration crowd dwarfed the size of President Barack Obama's eight years earlier. Photographs showed just the opposite.

Spicer was often put in that seemingly impossible position—having to defend the president's positions to the press despite there being little supporting evidence.

Nevertheless, his story as an insider in the unorthodox and unprecedented Trump administration is one audiences may be eager to hear. WSG appears to be banking on it. It lists one of his speech topics as "The Trump Administration: Politics as Unusual."

Spicer is also planning to pitch a book and is entertaining talking-head TV gigs, according to Politico.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE