Sean Spicer Has a New Job

After announcing his resignation as White House press secretary in July , Sean Spicer has landed a new job. Like so many former lawmakers and ex-White House officials, he's joining the paid speaking circuit, according to Politico .

Spicer has signed with Worldwide Speakers Group, which also represents the likes of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, Democratic political strategist Donna Brazile, and the recently pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

In Spicer's new online bio , WSG argues that "everyone knows" Spicer and that "few in Washington are as well-equipped" to "pull back the curtain and dissect what’s really happening in the nation’s capital."

Subscribe to The World’s Most Powerful Women, Fortune’s daily must-read for global businesswomen.

WSG also makes a note of Spicer's depiction on Saturday Night Live , stating that Melissa McCarthy’s impression of his press briefing performances "earned him a spot in Saturday Night Live lore." It goes on: "[B]ut it was his role as the architect of the Republican National Committee’s PR strategy that earned him a reputation as one of the party’s most effective and hardest-charging strategists and communicators." Unlike other WSG clients, Spicer's bio doesn't list a fee range. "Inquire for details," it says.

Politico reports that WSG's pitch for Spicer will try to sell the "candor, wit and insight that Spicer brought to the White House briefing room."

Advertising Spicer's "candor" may raise some eyebrows since his White House tenure was marked, in large part, by his very first press conference during which he falsely claimed that President Donald Trump's inauguration crowd dwarfed the size of President Barack Obama's eight years earlier. Photographs showed just the opposite.

Spicer was often put in that seemingly impossible position—having to defend the president's positions to the press despite there being little supporting evidence.

Nevertheless, his story as an insider in the unorthodox and unprecedented Trump administration is one audiences may be eager to hear. WSG appears to be banking on it. It lists one of his speech topics as "The Trump Administration: Politics as Unusual."

Spicer is also planning to pitch a book and is entertaining talking-head TV gigs, according to Politico .