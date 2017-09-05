Travel
Search
CEOs9 CEOs Share Their Morning Routines That Set Them Up for Success
Overhead view of man with coffee newspaper table
Hurricane HarveyBeyoncé and Oprah Are Participating in a Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon
HBO Documentary Film "Beyonce: Life Is But A Dream" New York Premiere - Red Carpet
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DACAMicrosoft: Feds Must “Go Through Us” to Deport Dreamers
Microsoft president Brad Smith
Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma Prompts Officials to Close Key West Airport

Kirsten Korosec
5:40 PM ET

Key West International Airport will close Wednesday night for all commercial flights as Irma, a Category 5 hurricane with 185 mile-per-hour winds, is predicted to hit southern Florida this weekend.

Monroe County announced the closure Tuesday.

Monroe County also issued a mandatory evacuation for visitors starting 7 a.m. Wednesday. Residents must leave the area beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Florida officials announced partial evacuations for Miami-Dade County ahead of Hurricane Irma. The airport closure and evacuation announcements follow Gov. Rick Scott decision Monday to declare a state of emergency. The Republican governor has urged residents to think about their disaster plan.

Irma could be the first Category 5 hurricane to hit Florida since Hurricane Andrew 25 years ago. As officials, business leaders, and residents watch the path of Hurricane Irma, another storm is brewing in the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Jose is the 10th named storm of this hurricane season.

Forecasters expect Jose to become a hurricane by 8 a.m. ET Thursday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE