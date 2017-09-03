International
Search
include uInclude U Challenge Day 3: Appreciate Someone and Mean It, Says Kaiser Chief
Key Speakers At The 2017 Milken Conference
Donald TrumpTrump Enjoys John Kelly’s New Order – And Rails Against It
President Trump Meets With Cyber Security Experts At White House
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpTrump Will Discuss South Korea Trade Deal With Senior Advisers
US-SKorea-diplomacy
Kim Jung Un
Korean Central News Agency—Korea News Service/AP Korean Central News Agency—Korea News Service/AP
North Korea

North Korea Says It Detonated a Hydrogen Bomb As Its Sixth Nuclear Test

Jennifer Calfas
10:38 AM ET

North Korea says it conducted its sixth nuclear test with a powerful hydrogen bomb — a stark move against President Donald Trump's warnings.

Conducted on Sunday, the nuclear test created a powerful earthquake — and was found to be five or six times stronger than the nation's most recent test in September 2016, according to the Associated Press.

A newsreader on North Korea television described the bomb as a "two-stage thermonuclear weapon" with "unprecedented strength," calling the move a "complete success," the AP reported. The test came after images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un speaking with his lieutenants while looking at what appeared to be a silver bomb.

"North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test," Trump said in a post on Twitter on Sunday. "Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States."

Last month, Trump threatened North Korea with "fire and fury" if it threatened the U.S. with nuclear missiles. Last week, however, North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.

According to Seoul, nuclear test on Sunday resulted in an artificial 5.7 magnitude quake in Kilju, which is in the northern Hamgyong province where North Korea conducts its nuclear tests, according to the AP.

Early Sunday on Twitter, Trump called North Korea "a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE