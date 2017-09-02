Energy
Search
TeslaTesla Hires Nike’s ‘Back to the Future’ Sneaker Developer
AppleApple’s Sept. 12 Event Is Expected to Debut a Major iPhone Update
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane HarveyDonald Trump Requests Initial $7.9 Billion in Harvey Aid
APTOPIX Harvey
Harvey Chemical Plant
KTRK/AP KTRK/AP
Hurricane Harvey

Houston Chemical Plant Refuses to Release Inventory Details After Explosions

Jennifer Calfas
9:33 AM ET

A Texas-based chemical plant impacted by the flooding that came with Hurricane Harvey is now refusing to detail the location of its chemical inventory on site to the public as it anticipates more explosions.

Related

APTOPIX Harvey
Hurricane HarveyDonald Trump Requests Initial $7.9 Billion in Harvey Aid
Hurricane Harvey
Donald Trump Requests Initial $7.9 Billion in Harvey Aid

Arkema Inc. has released a list of the chemicals on the site of its Crosby, Texas, plant but has not detailed the location of these chemicals or how they are stored, despite once promising to do so, the Houston Chronicle reported. As the company anticipates more explosions at the plant, more than 10,000 people have signed a petition asking Arkema to release the list "to either give residents some peace of mind or know the dangers that potentially face them," according to NBC News.

However, the company cited "security reasons from a terrorism perspective" for not releasing the details.

This list — called a Tier II filing — is released every year to local, state and federal officials, and includes what they imagine could occur in a "worst-case" scenario, NBC News reported. A spokesperson for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality told the Chronicle that the company can release the details if someone made a public information request.

Last week, several explosions occurred and black smoke rose from the Crosby-based plant. Flood water has begun to recede, according to the company, which is monitoring the site with local authorities. On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it has assessed data from the scene of the explosions. "This information indicates that there are no concentrations of concern for toxic materials reported at this time," the EPA said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE