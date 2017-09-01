Leadership
Immigration

‘I Stand with the Dreamers.’ Mark Zuckerberg Shows Support for DACA in a Facebook Note

Kevin Lui
4:05 AM ET

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook (fb), expressed his support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a note published late Wednesday, calling on the Trump administration to keep the program in place, and asking Congress to pass legislation that grants legal status to qualified undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors.

"I stand with the Dreamers — the young people brought to our country by their parents," began Zuckerberg. "Dreamers have a special love for this country because they can't take living here for granted. They understand all the opportunities they have and want nothing more than the chance to serve their country and their community."

He then called on President Donald Trump to "keep the DACA program in place and protect Dreamers from fear of deportation," and for Congress to "to finally pass the Dream Act or another permanent, legislative solution that Dreamers deserve."

They "represent the future of our country and our economy," he concludes. "They are our friends and family, students and young leaders in our communities."

For more on immigration, watch Fortune's video:

It remains uncertain whether DACA, an Obama-era arrangement that has allowed over 800,000 young undocumented people to live and work freely in the U.S. since 2012, will be scrapped by this White House.

Zuckerberg also engaged with some of the many Facebook users commenting on his note, giving feedback to both those who agreed and disagreed with his stance.

I stand with the Dreamers -- the young people brought to our country by their parents. Many have lived here as long as...

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, August 31, 2017

He joins a long list of entrepreneurs, business leaders and immigrant advocates in calling for DACA's continuation and Congressional action. Backers include tech heavyweights like Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Apple CEO Tim Cook, as well as others like General Motors CEO Mary Barra and designer Diane von Furstenburg.

