Five Breaking News Haikus

Here is your week in review, in haiku:
1.
It kept on rainin’.
Mean old levee: Water rose.
But we rose higher
2.
And a world away,
monsoons swept a thousand souls
to watery graves
3.
Well, I guess we could
kickstart some Tubman stickers
to slap on Jackson
4.
When a Dream’s deferred,
once American, now not.
Return to sender
5.
Orange Rain, Orange
Rain? What matter the color?
We just miss our Prince
On Point
Tim Ryan, U.S. chairman PwC, kicks off Fortune’s inclusion challenge
Every day in September, we’ll be asking an extraordinary person who truly knows inclusion and creativity – some already high-profile, some who deserve to be – to suggest a single action that someone can take that day that will help them become more open, curious, and empathetic. (Learn more here.) We asked Tim Ryan to start us off for several reasons, not the least of which is this: Ryan has taken more personal and professional risks in support of diversity and inclusion than almost anyone we know. Click through for his challenge – it’s perfect for those awkward conversations you’re about to have over long weekend barbeques - and prepare to inject a big dose of empathy into your life. Post your thoughts at #IncludeU30
Diversity front and center at Facebook tech conference
The engineering focused conference also tackled big tech issues, like software development, artificial intelligence and some over-the-moon stuff like using DNA for data storage. But the other innovation yet to be invented – a diverse workforce – was candidly addressed. “What happens if you never see anyone who looks like you?” Julie Grace Slack’s head of infrastructure engineering asked the audience. “You, from day one, will ask ‘do I belong here? Can I be successful here?’”
DACA a top concern for CEOs and educators
According to Axios, “top CEOs, including leaders in tech and retail” are prepared to publicly support DACA, the now at-risk policy that allows some 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as kids to continue their work or studies. “’There is no issue that’s more gut wrenching for us,’” one CEO said. For anyone who needs more information about how DACA works, particularly if you are supervising students or others protected by the policy, Berkeley has a thorough explainer complete with spot on advice. The main one? Don’t file anything of any kind to immigration authorities without getting advice from legal assistance.
A new business incubator focuses on black cannabis entrepreneurs
The war on drugs had a fairly clear losing side: Black people are and continue to be more likely to be stopped and arrested on drug charges than white people. But as the cannabis industry become increasingly mainstream, the industry is largely dominated by white men. Three entrepreneurs, two with MBAs, have founded the Hood Incubator, a California-based business accelerator and education program with the aim of leveling the playing field for entrepreneurs of color who want a piece of the potentially $6 billion industry. They are the only accelerator to focus on low-income POC, particularly those who may have been in the cannabis industry in an informal way. Be sure to scroll down to the video to meet the co-founders describing the program.
The Woke Leader
Incarcerated women are fighting firefighters in California
In this must-read profile, Jaime Lowe takes us deep inside the California prison system, which in this case, is also deep inside the Malibu woods. Teams of women, often incarcerated for low level crimes involving drugs or alcohol, have opted to become part of a team of wildfire fire fighters, living in camps instead of facilities, and putting their lives and bodies on the line in the service of others. It’s complicated: They get paid almost nothing and they typically cannot continue the work when they’re released. But, the work is transformative, even when it’s deadly.
A Native encampment claiming land currently owned by Brown University is raising important questions
It’s a difficult situation. On August 20th a group of Native people started an encampment on land that houses, among other buildings, The Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology, which is owned by Brown. The area also has vital meaning to the Wampanoag people, whose leader King Philip was beheaded on the site in 1676, and his family sold into slavery. The University appears to be working earnestly to understand and solve the issue, but the lineage and legal status of the Pokanoket people who are claiming the land is not clear. Adrienne Keene, who is part of the Native American Indigenous Studies Initiative at Brown, shares the issue and the statement the NAISI produced to help the university responsibly negotiate the issue.
Black and undocumented
Gabrielle Johnson, is a mental wellness coordinator for the UndocuBlack Network (UBN) an advocacy organization that advocates for black undocumented people living in the U.S. There are approximately 565,000 Black undocumented immigrants across the country who are erased from the (non-black) Latinx-dominated immigration conversation,” she says, “despite being disproportionately targeted by both the criminal justice and immigration systems.” Mental health support is a key part of what the network needs to provide – the fear of being targeted, which began during the Obama administration, can be overwhelming for some young people.