Five Breaking News Haikus

Tim Ryan, U.S. chairman PwC, kicks off Fortune’s inclusion challenge

Every day in September, we’ll be asking an extraordinary person who truly knows inclusion and creativity – some already high-profile, some who deserve to be – to suggest a single action that someone can take that day that will help them become more open, curious, and empathetic. (Learn more here .) We asked Tim Ryan to start us off for several reasons, not the least of which is this: Ryan has taken more personal and professional risks in support of diversity and inclusion than almost anyone we know. Click through for his challenge – it’s perfect for those awkward conversations you’re about to have over long weekend barbeques - and prepare to inject a big dose of empathy into your life. Post your thoughts at #IncludeU30

Diversity front and center at Facebook tech conference

The engineering focused conference also tackled big tech issues, like software development, artificial intelligence and some over-the-moon stuff like using DNA for data storage. But the other innovation yet to be invented – a diverse workforce – was candidly addressed. “What happens if you never see anyone who looks like you?” Julie Grace Slack’s head of infrastructure engineering asked the audience. “You, from day one, will ask ‘do I belong here? Can I be successful here?’”

DACA a top concern for CEOs and educators

According to Axios , “top CEOs, including leaders in tech and retail” are prepared to publicly support DACA, the now at-risk policy that allows some 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as kids to continue their work or studies. “’There is no issue that’s more gut wrenching for us,’” one CEO said. For anyone who needs more information about how DACA works, particularly if you are supervising students or others protected by the policy, Berkeley has a thorough explainer complete with spot on advice. The main one? Don’t file anything of any kind to immigration authorities without getting advice from legal assistance.

A new business incubator focuses on black cannabis entrepreneurs

The war on drugs had a fairly clear losing side: Black people are and continue to be more likely to be stopped and arrested on drug charges than white people. But as the cannabis industry become increasingly mainstream, the industry is largely dominated by white men. Three entrepreneurs, two with MBAs, have founded the Hood Incubator , a California-based business accelerator and education program with the aim of leveling the playing field for entrepreneurs of color who want a piece of the potentially $6 billion industry. They are the only accelerator to focus on low-income POC, particularly those who may have been in the cannabis industry in an informal way. Be sure to scroll down to the video to meet the co-founders describing the program.

