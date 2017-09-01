Leadership
Search
InsuranceHurricane Season’s Not Over. Here’s How to Protect Yourself
Residents wade with their belongings through flood waters brought by Tropical Storm Harvey in Northwest Houston
iPhone 8Are We Ready for a $1,000 iPhone?
Unboxing Apple Inc. iPhone 6s
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleWhy This Year’s Apple Event Will Be the Most Exciting in Years
Commentary
raceAhead

Five Breaking News Haikus

Ellen McGirt
12:48 PM ET

Here is your week in review, in haiku:

1.

It kept on rainin’.

Mean old levee: Water rose.

But we rose higher

2.

And a world away,

monsoons swept a thousand souls

to watery graves

3.

Well, I guess we could

kickstart some Tubman stickers

to slap on Jackson

4.

When a Dream’s deferred,

once American, now not.

Return to sender

5.

Orange Rain, Orange

Rain? What matter the color?

We just miss our Prince

Have a safe and colorful weekend. RaceAhead returns Tuesday, September 5th. Don't forget to hit up Fortune.com for your daily dose of inclusion inspiration.

On Point

Tim Ryan, U.S. chairman PwC, kicks off Fortune’s inclusion challenge

Every day in September, we’ll be asking an extraordinary person who truly knows inclusion and creativity – some already high-profile, some who deserve to be – to suggest a single action that someone can take that day that will help them become more open, curious, and empathetic. (Learn more here.) We asked Tim Ryan to start us off for several reasons, not the least of which is this: Ryan has taken more personal and professional risks in support of diversity and inclusion than almost anyone we know. Click through for his challenge – it’s perfect for those awkward conversations you’re about to have over long weekend barbeques - and prepare to inject a big dose of empathy into your life. Post your thoughts at #IncludeU30

Fortune

Diversity front and center at Facebook tech conference

The engineering focused conference also tackled big tech issues, like software development, artificial intelligence and some over-the-moon stuff like using DNA for data storage. But the other innovation yet to be invented – a diverse workforce – was candidly addressed. “What happens if you never see anyone who looks like you?” Julie Grace Slack’s head of infrastructure engineering asked the audience. “You, from day one, will ask ‘do I belong here? Can I be successful here?’”

Fortune

DACA a top concern for CEOs and educators

According to Axios, “top CEOs, including leaders in tech and retail” are prepared to publicly support DACA, the now at-risk policy that allows some 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as kids to continue their work or studies. “’There is no issue that’s more gut wrenching for us,’” one CEO said. For anyone who needs more information about how DACA works, particularly if you are supervising students or others protected by the policy, Berkeley has a thorough explainer complete with spot on advice. The main one? Don’t file anything of any kind to immigration authorities without getting advice from legal assistance.

Berkeley

A new business incubator focuses on black cannabis entrepreneurs

The war on drugs had a fairly clear losing side: Black people are and continue to be more likely to be stopped and arrested on drug charges than white people. But as the cannabis industry become increasingly mainstream, the industry is largely dominated by white men. Three entrepreneurs, two with MBAs, have founded the Hood Incubator, a California-based business accelerator and education program with the aim of leveling the playing field for entrepreneurs of color who want a piece of the potentially $6 billion industry. They are the only accelerator to focus on low-income POC, particularly those who may have been in the cannabis industry in an informal way. Be sure to scroll down to the video to meet the co-founders describing the program.

The Root

The Woke Leader

Incarcerated women are fighting firefighters in California

In this must-read profile, Jaime Lowe takes us deep inside the California prison system, which in this case, is also deep inside the Malibu woods. Teams of women, often incarcerated for low level crimes involving drugs or alcohol, have opted to become part of a team of wildfire fire fighters, living in camps instead of facilities, and putting their lives and bodies on the line in the service of others. It’s complicated: They get paid almost nothing and they typically cannot continue the work when they’re released. But, the work is transformative, even when it’s deadly.

New York Times

A Native encampment claiming land currently owned by Brown University is raising important questions

It’s a difficult situation. On August 20th a group of Native people started an encampment on land that houses, among other buildings, The Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology, which is owned by Brown. The area also has vital meaning to the Wampanoag people, whose leader King Philip was beheaded on the site in 1676, and his family sold into slavery. The University appears to be working earnestly to understand and solve the issue, but the lineage and legal status of the Pokanoket people who are claiming the land is not clear. Adrienne Keene, who is part of the Native American Indigenous Studies Initiative at Brown, shares the issue and the statement the NAISI produced to help the university responsibly negotiate the issue.

Native Appropriations

Black and undocumented

Gabrielle Johnson, is a mental wellness coordinator for the UndocuBlack Network (UBN) an advocacy organization that advocates for black undocumented people living in the U.S. There are approximately 565,000 Black undocumented immigrants across the country who are erased from the (non-black) Latinx-dominated immigration conversation,” she says, “despite being disproportionately targeted by both the criminal justice and immigration systems.” Mental health support is a key part of what the network needs to provide – the fear of being targeted, which began during the Obama administration, can be overwhelming for some young people.

Huffington Post

Quote

The precise role of the artist, then, is to illuminate that darkness, blaze roads through that vast forest, so that we will not, in all our doing, lose sight of its purpose, which is, after all, to make the world a more human dwelling place.

—James Baldwin

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE