Term Sheet

Japan has become one of the most undervalued markets for private capital investment.

For decades, the country was trapped in a deflationary spiral, exacerbated by slow growth and an inefficient workplace culture. But Japan’s corporate culture is beginning to shift. Most notably, Japanese conglomerates, long averse to selling divisions (even the money-losing ones), are starting to treat each business as its own entity, setting the stage for more M&A activity.

In response, foreign PE investors have pounced.

KKR, for instance, has been responsible for a ton of deals in the country. In 2016, it bought auto-parts maker Calsonic Kansei for $4.5 billion, the biggest acquisition by a private-equity fund in Japan. In January, KKR acquired Hitachi’s power-tools unit for $1.3 billion.

Pitchbook just came out with its latest analyst report on opportunities in Japanese private equity. Here are the most important takeaways:

• Many Japanese companies are still bloated with poor capital allocation, which provides opportunities for PE firms to streamline operations and expand margins.

• The Japanese corporate tax rate is roughly 24%, one of the lowest tax rates in the developed world. Combined with cheap debt, this could enhance potential PE returns.

• EV/EBITDA multiples for publicly traded Japanese companies sit at 7.9x as opposed to 11.9x for U.S. public companies. It is likely there is even greater variance between public and privately held companies relative to the U.S. or the E.U.

See the full report here.

LAYOFFS: Things are not looking good for coding bootcamps. Galvanize , a Denver-based for-profit coding school that has raised approximately $63 million in venture funding, is laying off 11% of its staff. The downsizing comes as the company shifts its focus from teaching online students to serving corporate clients. And it’s not alone. Eight coding schools have shut their doors in the last year, including Dev Bootcamp and Iron Yard . The layoffs at Galvanize are another sign that companies in the nascent coding bootcamp industry are struggling to live up to investor expectations. Get more details here.

MORE UBER: Sorry guys, it looks there will always be Uber news. In his first day on the job, Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi took a fun selfie with ex-CEO Travis Kalanick, before casually dropping this bombshell: he wants to take the company public in the next 18 to 36 months. “I am not going to bullshit you, and I would ask that you not bullshit me,” he reportedly said to the staff. Read more about what happened at yesterday’s all-hands meeting.

