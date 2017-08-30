Tech
Search
Hurricane HarveyHurricane Harvey’s Knockout of Cell Service Revives Calls for Backup Power
Isiah Courtney carries his dog Bruce through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place
ExpediaExpedia Promotes CFO Okerstrom to CEO After Khosrowshahi Moves to Uber
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Says U.S. Never Hit 3% GDP Growth Under Obama — But It’s Misleading
President Trump Holds Rally In Phoenix, Arizona
Instagram

Instagram Just Revealed That Hackers Infiltrated ‘High-Profile’ Accounts

Jonathan Vanian
Aug 30, 2017

Hackers have found a way to breach Instagram.

The Facebook-owned photo sharing service said Wednesday that criminals exploited a software bug that allowed them to access the accounts of an unspecified number of “high-profile” users.

Instagram did not say when exactly it discovered the data breach, only that it was recent. Hackers may have obtained the email addresses and phone numbers of some of the impacted users, but not their passwords, the company said. Additionally, Instagram said it fixed the software bug and is continuing to investigate what happened.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

“At this point we believe this effort was targeted at high-profile users so, out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying our verified account holders of this issue,” an Instagram spokesperson told Fortune in a statement.

Earlier this week, entertainment business publication Variety reported that the Instagram account of singer and actress Selena Gomez was hacked. Gomez’s Instagram account was then shut down after hackers posted nude photos of her ex-boyfriend and pop star Justin Bieber on Instagram

Eventually, Gomez’s account was restored after the photos were removed.

Instagram did not say if its recent data breach was related to Gomez’s hacked account and it did not reveal whose accounts were impacted.

“As always, we encourage people to be vigilant about the security of their account and exercise caution if they encounter any suspicious activity such as unrecognized incoming calls, texts and emails,” the spokesperson said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE