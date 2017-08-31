Game of Thrones devotees will soon be able to discuss the show in an academic context.

The world's first Game of Thrones -themed academic conference will kick off at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield, Britain on Sept. 6. The conference will include lectures and discussions on a range of topics that the university says "will offer an opportunity for scholars to fully engage with the phenomenon that is Game of Thrones ."

According to news site Business Insider , the conference's events will include discussions of fan theories about the death and resurrection of character Jon Snow. It'll also touch on feminism and how the "demise of democracy" is represented in the show.

Game of Thrones completed its seventh season on HBO on Sunday. The fantasy show depicts the quest for power, redemption, and survival in a fictitious world. In the six years since its premiere, Game of Thrones , which is based on the fantasy book series A Song of Ice and Fire , has become a TV hit with ratings exceeding other HBO shows.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

The show's popularity has ignited widespread interest in the political workings of its main characters and how families in the fantasy world it depicts scheme to amass power and wealth. Harvard College and Boston College have both created classes that take cues from the show, but the University of Hertfordshire is the first to plan an entirely academic event around it, according to the report.

The Game of Thrones conference will kick off with a keynote address by Prof. Anne Gjelsvik, who will discuss "the hall of faces in Game of Thrones ."

Also at the conference, the university will debut the George R.R. Martin Society, an organization that will focus on the creator of the books on which the series is based. Tickets, which cost 65 pounds (about $84) to 140 pounds, are still available.