Tech
Search
UberUber’s New CEO Is in a Lose-Lose Situation
HollywoodHollywood’s Lousy Summer Sinks Movie Industry Stocks
An AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Location Ahead Of Earnings Figures
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane HarveyAs Harvey Death Toll Rises, Kellyanne Conway Refused to Talk About Climate Change
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-PRICE
game of thrones

You Can Now Attend the World’s First ‘Game of Thrones’ Academic Conference

Don Reisinger
2:34 PM ET

Game of Thrones devotees will soon be able to discuss the show in an academic context.

The world's first Game of Thrones-themed academic conference will kick off at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield, Britain on Sept. 6. The conference will include lectures and discussions on a range of topics that the university says "will offer an opportunity for scholars to fully engage with the phenomenon that is Game of Thrones."

According to news site Business Insider, the conference's events will include discussions of fan theories about the death and resurrection of character Jon Snow. It'll also touch on feminism and how the "demise of democracy" is represented in the show.

Game of Thrones completed its seventh season on HBO on Sunday. The fantasy show depicts the quest for power, redemption, and survival in a fictitious world. In the six years since its premiere, Game of Thrones, which is based on the fantasy book series A Song of Ice and Fire, has become a TV hit with ratings exceeding other HBO shows.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

The show's popularity has ignited widespread interest in the political workings of its main characters and how families in the fantasy world it depicts scheme to amass power and wealth. Harvard College and Boston College have both created classes that take cues from the show, but the University of Hertfordshire is the first to plan an entirely academic event around it, according to the report.

The Game of Thrones conference will kick off with a keynote address by Prof. Anne Gjelsvik, who will discuss "the hall of faces in Game of Thrones."

Also at the conference, the university will debut the George R.R. Martin Society, an organization that will focus on the creator of the books on which the series is based. Tickets, which cost 65 pounds (about $84) to 140 pounds, are still available.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE