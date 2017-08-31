MPW
Search
Wells FargoWhy Wells Fargo Might Not Survive Its Fake Accounts Scandal
overtime payObama-Era Overtime Pay Rule Struck Down by U.S. Judge
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Pledges $1 Million of His Own Money to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
President Donald Trump and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland, during their joint press conference in Washington, DC.
Most Powerful Women

An El Salvadoran Entrepreneur Gives Back through Business

Beth Kowitt,Anna Teregulova
3:21 PM ET

From where Lula Mena sits, the outlook for her home country of El Salvador is bleak. "We have no identity as a country. We are losing our traditions," she says. "We don't feel proud to be Salvadorans."

That's in large part what inspired Mena to start her business, which designs and develops home and fashion accessories that are handmade by communities of women living in violent or rural areas of the country. "These women are amazing human beings with no opportunities," she explains.

Mena says that before working with her company, many of her employees lived six families to a single house. Now, some can afford to be homeowners and have access to running water and electricity. "I'm trying to rescue the traditional techniques," she says, "and to have a positive face of my country anywhere I go."

Sign up: Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Mena was one of 21 women from around the globe who traveled to the U.S. this spring to participate in the Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership. In its 12th year, the three-week program matches women from countries ranging from Argentina to Zimbabwe with some of the top female executives in the U.S. This year's mentors hailed from companies including Fidelity, Mastercard (MA, +0.34%), IBM (IBM, +0.12%), Accenture, S'well, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, -0.89%). Mena was matched with Sherrie Westin, EVP of global impact and philanthropy at the Sesame Workshop.

Non-profit Vital Voices helps runs the orientation and debriefing piece of the programming and stays connected to alumnae when they return to their home countries.

Mena said that one of the best parts of her experience was getting to know the other mentees. "We are the same as women," she says. "We had to deal with the same kind of problems. It doesn’t matter where you live or what you do."

This is the last in a series highlighting some of the program's mentors and mentees. Click here to see the rest of the series.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE