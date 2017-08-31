Apple is holding its long-awaited iPhone-focused press event on September 12.

The company on Thursday sent media outlets an invite to the show, where Apple is rumored to be planning to showcase a few new iPhones. It will also be the first iPhone event from the company to be held at its new headquarters Apple Park. Apple executives will take the stage at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at the campus' Steve Jobs Theater, a 1,000-seat subterranean auditorium.

Rumors have been flying for months over what Apple ( aapl ) might have planned for its big September event. Most reports say the company will unveil three new iPhones , including two minor upgrades, called the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. A third option, which has been called the iPhone 8 , could deliver major upgrades over last year's model, including an all-glass design, a new screen technology, and a design that would eliminate the device's physical home button. According to reports, the display could nearly entirely cover the face of the iPhone 8 .

Beyond the iPhone, there are reports that Apple could unveil an updated Apple Watch at the show that could support connectivity with cellular networks. The feature would mean users wouldn't need to have their Apple Watch devices tethered to an iPhone to continue using apps.

Apple might also announce an updated Apple TV set-top box , and more details on the company's HomePod smart home hub could be discussed at the show .

The iPhone event marks an important milestone for Apple that likely won't be overlooked during the company's presentation. It's been ten years since late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in 2007.